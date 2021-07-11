Museum exhibition to celebrate abstract design in American quilts

The seminal exhibition “Abstract Design in American Quilts” is now on display at the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the exhibition, which displayed historical quilts from the Jonathan Holstein and Gail van der Hoof Collection at the Whitney Museum of Art in New York City in 1971.

According to a press release from the museum, abstract design in American quilts impacted quiltmaking in numerous ways: helping to create a market for antique and contemporary quilts and promoting quilts as a women’s art form and as documents of women’s lives past and present.

In addition to showing pieces from the original exhibition, the installation will also feature three supporting exhibits inspired by it.

The first exhibition is a reinstallation of the 1971 Whitney quilts, curated by IQM Curator of Collections Carolyn Ducey, with input from Holstein, the original collector and curator. The second exhibit, “New York Nexus,” is guest curated by New York scholar Sandra Sider. It examines the impact of the Whitney show on the larger worlds of studio craft, fine art and design.