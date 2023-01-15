Music — especially opera — has been a mainstay in new Opera Omaha leader's life

A revelation onstage at New York’s Carnegie Hall led Opera Omaha’s new general director to a rewarding career.

Allison Swenson, recently named to replace Roger Weitz as leader of Nebraska’s only opera company, was performing with a high school choir at the time. She loved to sing, but had been wondering what she would do if she wasn’t destined to be a diva.

“I saw a woman running around with a clipboard,” she said in a recent interview. “A light went off and I thought, ‘You can work on the business side of classical music.’”

Swenson, 37, will come to Omaha with an impressive background in arts management, having worked for two highly regarded opera organizations in her short career. She is currently director of development for the Santa Fe Opera, where she has worked since 2013, and she started out as artistic operations manager with the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, New York.

She has a bachelor of music degree from Ithaca (New York) College with an outside field in integrated marketing communications.

Opera Omaha has been on her radar for a long time, she said. Several Omahans are patrons of the Santa Fe Opera, and they boast about their city, its support of the arts and especially its innovative opera company.

“I know from the Omaha patrons how important it is in the city of Omaha to have the best of everything,” Swenson said, “The best zoo, the best symphony, the best opera company …”

She began to closely follow Opera Omaha’s artistic endeavors several years ago after it got national attention for the new ONE Festival, the company’s first multi-week, multi-activity opera showcase.

“Their productions were so fresh,” Swenson said. “It’s a company that’s in such wonderful shape, thanks to Roger’s leadership. It’s in a community that cares about the arts and the vibrancy of the city.”

When Weitz announced he was stepping down to spend more time with his wife and son, she jumped at the chance to apply.

“It’s really a job that anyone who aspires to arts organization leadership would want,” she said.

Her first interview for the job was over Zoom. She was in Italy on a trip for the Santa Fe Opera, and her talk with Opera Omaha representatives was at 2 a.m. her time. She slept after the interview and was a little disoriented when she awoke.

“I thought ‘I don’t know exactly what I said, but I hope I did OK,’” she said.

She must have, because they invited her to Omaha for a second interview. She also took an independent trip to the city last fall to see the company’s production of “X”, an opera about Omaha-born civil rights activist Malcolm X.

On that trip, she explored the city on her own, falling in love with the Old Market and other neighborhoods.

“I was completely charmed,” she said. “I couldn’t believe how friendly everyone I came into contact with was.”

She was also impressed with the number of arts venues in the city and with the quality of “X”, from the sets, to the costumes, to the individual performances and the ensemble, calling it “a very powerful and affecting experience in the theater.”

Swenson, who grew up in small-town Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, gets her love for opera from her father, a high school music teacher. Her mom, a piano professor at Susquehanna University, also fueled her love of classical music.

Opera was always present in her life, she said: “My dad bought a Metropolitan Opera Guild membership in my name when I was born.”

She said she brings enthusiasm to her vocation as an arts administrator, with high energy and a great work ethic. She’s well-connected and well-regarded in the opera world, she said, and has had an opportunity to work with some of the very best people in the business, including time as the assistant to Charles MacKay, former general director at the Santa Fe Opera.

MacKay said she will be an asset to Opera Omaha.

“Allison is one of the brightest, most accomplished arts leaders of her generation,” he said, “(with) a splendid track record as a fundraiser, manager and administrator. Her new role with Opera Omaha promises to be tremendously beneficial both for the company and the field of opera.”

Opera Omaha Board Chair Elisa Davies said Swenson “rose above” nearly 40 candidates for the job. Important national arts leaders were among her references, Davies said, and they all congratulated the company for attracting Swenson to Omaha.

Swenson, whose final day at the Santa Fe Opera is Feb. 10, is eager to get started in her new city. She plans to leave New Mexico almost immediately and arrive here in mid-February, about a week before Opera Omaha opens “Suor Angelica.”

“I’ll get in my car and make my way to Omaha, maybe unpack some dresses and a few blouses and get to work,” she said. Her husband will follow after that.

She doesn’t want to talk publicly about her ideas and plans for Opera Omaha until she is settled in, meets with her colleagues and has a better understanding of the company.

She did say it was a “fair assumption” that she will follow Weitz’s programming philosophy, which she called “pretty near flawless.” And she was excited about building on his efforts to foster diversity among staff, audiences and onstage offerings.

“I am so in admiration of Roger and everything he has done to move the opera company forward. I am extremely fortunate to follow him,” she said. “I am lucky enough to be one of those people who get to do what they always wanted to do.”

