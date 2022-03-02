Musical story of Malcolm X will open Opera Omaha season this fall

When Opera Omaha General Manager Roger Weitz learned about a new production of “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” by noted composer Anthony Davis, he knew what he had to do.

He contacted Detroit Opera, the company that was creating the new version of the 1986 Davis work, and asked to join them in the new production.

“They were thrilled with that idea,” Weitz said.

The collaboration makes a lot of sense, he said. Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little in Omaha in 1925, and he grew up in Lansing, Michigan, before becoming an iconic — and controversial — civil rights leader.

After Omaha was on board, the two companies began to get partnership queries from others, notably the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and Seattle Opera, which joined the list of co-presenters.

Then Lyric Opera of Chicago signed on.

Now the production will be the opening show in Opera Omaha’s 2022-2023 season, which was announced this week.

The new “X” is significant for a number of reasons.

It was written by a celebrated musician and composer who won a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his opera “The Central Park Five.” A professor at the University of California-San Diego, Davis also wrote “Wakonda’s Dream,” which had its world premiere at Opera Omaha in 2007.

And “X” will be directed by Robert O’Hara, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2020 for his work on the Broadway show “Slave Play.”

“Not only is it an important story about an important Omaha leader, it has a very important cast and team,” Weitz said. “The production will be something of the caliber of that which someone would see at the Met. The budget for it far exceeds Opera Omaha’s usual budget.”

The opera outlines the life of Malcolm X, from his boyhood to his assassination in 1965, with a contemporary, jazz-infused score.

It premieres in Detroit in May and comes to Omaha on Nov. 4 and 6 before appearing at the Met in 2023, Seattle in 2024 and Chicago at a yet-to-be-determined time.

The Met is the largest opera company in the nation and Lyric Opera of Chicago is in the top three or four, Weitz said.

The season also includes:

“Suor Angelica,” a one-act opera by Giacomo Puccini, Feb. 24 and 26, 2023, the story of a woman forced by her aristocratic family to join a convent and give up her child, who was born out of wedlock.

“The Marriage of Figaro,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, March 31 and April 2, 2023, one of the world’s most-beloved and most-performed operas. It’s a story of love, seduction and guile propelled by mix-ups, mistaken identities and secrets.

Weitz also said Opera Omaha “is planning a new incarnation of the ONE Festival in spring 2023.” Details will be revealed at a later date.

