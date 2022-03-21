Musicals 'Six', 'Les Mis' and 'Frozen' coming as Omaha Performing Arts announces new season

“Six,” a musical comedy about the wives of Henry VIII, premiered on Broadway in October 2021.

Now it’s coming to Omaha as part of the 2022-2023 Omaha Performing Arts season, which was announced on social media platforms Monday at noon.

Other highlights of the coming season include the Broadway shows “Frozen,” “Les Miserables” and “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and a performance by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with legendary trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.

“Six” was originally set to open in New York on March 12, 2020, the day Broadway shut down for the pandemic. It was the first new musical to premiere after Broadway reopened, and it’s still going strong.

“I think it’s really a coup to bring it to Omaha” directly from Broadway, said Joan Squires, Omaha Performing Arts president.

In “Six,” the infamous wives tell their stories in a modern pop concert format, with each one taking turns in a competition to be the lead singer. The one who suffered the most gets the job. It runs at the Orpheum Theater from Jan. 3-8, 2023.

Squires said she’s excited about the entire season, which features a mix of new shows and favorite revivals.

Other Broadway shows include some familiar titles: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” (the season-opener Oct. 18-23); “Annie” (Nov. 8-13); and “Hairspray” (June 6-11, 2023).

“To Kill a Mockingbird” stars Richard Thomas (John-Boy from “The Waltons”) as Atticus Finch, the lawyer who fights a case fraught with civil rights implications in 1930s Alabama.

“We think this is a very important show to bring here for many reasons,” Squires said. “The messages are just as critical for today.”

It originally was to visit Omaha a couple of seasons ago but the pandemic got in the way. It will be here Feb. 7-12, 2023.

“Disney’s Frozen,” the Broadway musical based on the hit animated movie, was also supposed to be in an earlier season that was interrupted by the pandemic, as was “Ain’t Too Proud.” “Frozen” will run in Omaha for two weeks, April 19-30, 2023.

“Les Miserables,” meanwhile, was here in January 2020, shortly before the pandemic began. It’s an optional add-on to the Broadway Series package and runs from March 7-22, 2023.

Omaha Performing Arts musical offerings include Lyle Lovett and Chris Isaak, Vince Gill and Air Supply. The National Geographic Live series is also returning.

A new “create your own” package of shows is available this year. It doesn’t yet include Broadway or National Geographic, but it will, Squires said.

She emphasized that Omaha Performing Arts continues to add shows to each season as new acts become available. Visit ticketomaha.com for season tickets and other information.

The complete lineup:

Broadway Series (Orpheum Theater)

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Oct. 18-23

“Annie,” Nov. 8-13

“Six: The Musical,” Jan. 3-8, 2023

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Feb. 7-12, 2023

“Les Miserables,” March 7-12, 2023

“Disney’s Frozen,” April 19-30, 2023

“Hairspray,” June 6-11, 2023

Holland Center Kiewit Concert Hall

Lyle Lovett & Chris Isaak, July 22

Vince Gill, July 23

Air Supply, Aug. 5

Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island, Sept. 30

“Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Concert Choir,” Dec. 3 and 4

“Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis,” Feb. 1, 2023

“Gravity and Other Myths,” April 14

Holland Music Club, Scott Recital Hall

Sammy Figueroa and his Latin Jazz Ensemble, Oct. 14

Bad Bad Hats, Nov. 11

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Jan 13, 2023

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Feb. 10, 2023

Bria Skonberg, Feb. 24, 2023

Grace Kelly, April 14, 2023

The Docksiders, May 12, 2023

Orpheum Theater

The Aluminum Show, Nov. 22

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Jan 20-21, 2023

Ballet Hispanico: “Dona Peron,” Feb. 4, 2023

“Dragons and Other Mythical Beasts,” Feb. 5

KODO: Tsuzumi, March 1, 2023

PHILADANCO!, May 6, 2023

“Madagascar: The Musical,” June 17, 2023

National Geographic Live, Holland Center

“Force of Nature” with Keith Ladzinski, Feb. 21, 2023

“Rise of the T-Rex” with Lindsay Zanno, March 28, 2023

“A View from Above” with Terry Virts, April 11, 2023

