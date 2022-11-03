Nebraska Shakespeare ceases operation, ends Elmwood Park festival

Nebraska Shakespeare announced on Thursday that it is disbanding, which means the end of Shakespeare on the Green, a 36-year Omaha tradition.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished … but the time has come to pass the torch to other arts organizations,” the group’s board chairman, Adrian Blake, said in a press release.

“When Alan Klem and Cindy Phaneuf founded the Nebraska Shakespeare Festival in 1986, it was a very different city with a very different arts community,” he said. “ As audiences, artists, donors and our local universities have evolved over the last several years, it has become clear that the community would like something different, and we respect their wishes.”

The organization’s main event was Shakespeare on the Green, held at Elmwood Park in late June and early July, although it sponsored educational programs in schools and other off-season activities.

It canceled Shakespeare on the Green in 2020 because of the pandemic and in 2021, citing a lack of workers.

In 2020 and 2021, it was criticized for a perceived lack of diversity among staff and actors and its handling of other diversity issues. Some organization employees had resigned because they believed leaders had not made enough progress improving diversity, equity and inclusion.

The hiring of Tyrone Beasley as its artistic director in June 2021 was seen by many as a positive sign that leadership was serious about change.

The festival returned in 2022 but attendance appeared to be down somewhat. Executive Director Brett Bernardini launched a fundraising campaign on Facebook and elsewhere earlier this year, but results of the effort are not known at this time.

Calls to Nebraska Shakespeare were not immediately returned.