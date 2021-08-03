Nebraska Shakespeare hires executive director with long résumé

The new executive director of Nebraska Shakespeare says he’s ready to tackle diversity and inclusion problems that have reportedly plagued the company for a couple of years.
In fact, said longtime arts administrator Brett Bernardini, that’s why he came to Omaha.
“I really wanted the job because I saw a company that, after 35 years, was struggling,” he said Monday. “I thrive in that energy of change. It’s where I do my best work.”
Bernardini, 58, is the former executive director of Vanguard Music and Performing Arts in Santa Clara, California — an overarching organization for high school bands.
He also started a theater in Norwich, Connecticut, and operated it for many years, and led theaters on Cape Cod and in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The Nebraska Shakespeare board of directors chose him from about a dozen candidates after a nationwide search, said board member Adrian Blake.
“We are thrilled to have him here,” Blake said.
Bernardini replaces retiring Executive Director Mary Ann Bamber, who was with Nebraska Shakespeare for 14 years.
He joins the organization as board and staff members continue to deal with resignations and censure from many in the theater community over its handling of diversity issues after last year’s death of Minnesota resident George Floyd.
The board canceled this summer’s Shakespeare on the Green, citing a lack of staff to produce it.
In summer 2020, a few hundred actors, directors, crew and others involved in local theater wrote a letter to Nebraska Shakespeare demanding change. The board responded, creating new initiatives and seeking new leadership, though many said progress was too slow.
The theater organization recently hired Tyrone Beasley as the new artistic director. Beasley was a longtime staffer at the Rose Theater who created programs to work with troubled youths in the community.
Bernardini, who officially began work last week, said he’s working to further improve the company’s record on diversity and inclusion.
He already has talked about the issue with several Omahans. The board set up some of those sessions during his job interview several months ago.
He declined to say who he spoke to but said he heard some strong opinions and thoughts.
“I met with one of the people who signed the infamous letter,” he said, adding that his conversations included Black Indigenous People of Color.
Those talks, he said, indicated that Nebraska Shakespeare “has not been responsive to changes in the community and has remained sort of insular (like) ‘This is the way we’ve always done it.’”
“I get the feeling that there is a groundswell for the organization to be more responsive (to) and representative (of) the community,” he said.
“If you boil it down, what people are saying is ‘I need you to hear me.’”
Bernardini said he plans to continue the dialogue but declined to share more concrete initiatives until he meets with the board for the first time.
He grew up in Minnesota but spent summers in Omaha, where his mom was born and raised as one of six kids. She died nine years ago, but her siblings, their kids and their grandkids still live here. He even spent one school break in Iowa detasseling corn.
He said he’s looking forward to his tenure with Nebraska Shakespeare and is encouraged by what he has heard from Omahans so far.
“What I found most exciting is that there wasn’t a single person who wanted to see this company fail,” he said. “It’s a company where I can thrive. Its mission is to be an integral part of the community and leave a legacy, and I want to be a part of that.”
