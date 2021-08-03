Nebraska Shakespeare hires executive director with long résumé

Those talks, he said, indicated that Nebraska Shakespeare “has not been responsive to changes in the community and has remained sort of insular (like) ‘This is the way we’ve always done it.’”

“I get the feeling that there is a groundswell for the organization to be more responsive (to) and representative (of) the community,” he said.

“If you boil it down, what people are saying is ‘I need you to hear me.’”

Bernardini said he plans to continue the dialogue but declined to share more concrete initiatives until he meets with the board for the first time.

He grew up in Minnesota but spent summers in Omaha, where his mom was born and raised as one of six kids. She died nine years ago, but her siblings, their kids and their grandkids still live here. He even spent one school break in Iowa detasseling corn.

He said he’s looking forward to his tenure with Nebraska Shakespeare and is encouraged by what he has heard from Omahans so far.