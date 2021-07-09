Nebraska Shakespeare hires Rose Theater's Tyrone Beasley as artistic director

He said he’s excited to be joining Nebraska Shakespeare. He had already signed a contract to be the director for its fall tour of a hip-hop “Romeo and Juliet” when the national search firm emailed him.

“(They) asked if I would talk about the position in the climate of what’s going on — what would it take for someone to take the position and be in the position,” Beasley said.

Eventually, they asked if he would be interested in it.

“I said yeah, I would be. It’s an important tradition, and I’d like to see it grow and be more inclusive and welcoming,” he said. “I decided I would take that challenge if they were interested in me.”

As he saw what was happening behind the scenes, including inclusive hiring searches and recruiting people of color for the board, Beasley became confident that Nebraska Shakespeare's leadership is “dedicated and sincere about being an inclusive organization,” he said.

He sees plenty of opportunities for growth and community partnerships. He’s already talked with Gutschick about working with the Rose, and both are enthusiastic about the prospect.

He’s also looking forward to working with the organization’s new executive director.