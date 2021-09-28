Nebraska Wesleyan grad finds success in 'Cats' tour that's visiting Omaha

“That’s when the audition process really got rolling,” she said. “I sang for them multiple times, and three weeks later, I got a job offer.”

She signed a contract that runs until the beginning of July 2022. In “Cats,” she’s mostly a singer with some dance scenes. She considers herself a better singer than dancer.

The role is the pinnacle — so far — of a childhood dream. Jamison grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, and began her musical theater journey when she was 10 years old.

Wesleyan professors presented a theater workshop at her high school when she was a senior.

“I fell in love with the professors and the way they talked about theater and their philosophy of theater,” she said.

The feeling was mutual, not only when they offered her a scholarship, but throughout her college years.

“Kayli was so wide-eyed and curious, and very ambitious in a really positive way,” Korte said. “She was always someone you could count on to support her colleagues in the theater.”