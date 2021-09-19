New Omaha Symphony conductor wants to make classics accessible

“That inspired me to make the highest level of music I could.”

He said the effect of music on New Yorkers gave him insight that he uses when he decides concert lineups and other musical pairings.

“I think the reason why music was the chosen way to mourn is because you can put it to your emotions,” he said, and those emotions may be completely different for the person next to you than they are for you.

At concerts, he said, he tries to create an instant familiarity with the music for the audience to enhance the listening experience.

“I do that by talking about it constantly,” he said. “I try to give the context of why we are playing a piece from that particular person who died 150 years ago. Why is it a seminal work and what do I love about it?

“I’m never going to program something I don’t already love. I can’t get you to love it if I don’t love it already.”

He said one of his goals in his tenure here will be to nurture home-grown talent. To that end, he has invited only American guest artists and conductors to perform with the Omaha Symphony this year. Many of them are his personal friends. All of the living composers featured this season also are Americans.