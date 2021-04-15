Next Omaha Performing Arts season features Leslie Odom Jr., Boz Scaggs

Singers Leslie Odom Jr. and Boz Scaggs are among the highlights of the Omaha Performing Arts 2021-22 season, which was announced Thursday morning.
The popular 1200 Club in the Holland Center’s Scott Recital Hall will also be rebranded as the Holland Music Club. It will feature a new layout and a new menu, and offer intimate concerts with food and drink the second Friday of every month starting in October.
Omaha Performing Arts books acts and manages the Holland Center and the Orpheum Theater. Its Broadway season, including the return of "Hamilton" and "Wicked," was announced in February.
Odom, who will present a holiday show on Dec. 1, is known for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” on Broadway, as well as for his powerful and engaging voice.
Scaggs is a singer, songwriter and guitarist who has been performing since the mid-1970s. He is known for the hits “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle.” He will perform Oct. 6.
The complete lineup:
St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Sept. 15, Orpheum. An Alabama funk band.
TAIKOPROJECT, Sept. 26, Orpheum. A taiko (Japanese) drumming group that has performed with Stevie Wonder, John Legend and many other big-name artists.
Madeleine Peyroux, Sept. 29, Holland. A jazz singer and songwriter who launched her career on the streets of Paris.
Boz Scaggs, Out of the Blues Tour, Oct. 6, Holland.
Aubrey Logan, Oct. 8, Holland Music Club. A singer, songwriter and trombonist who performs jazz, funk and love songs to calypso rhythms. She has worked with Quincy Jones and Josh Groban, among others.
Straight No Chaser, Oct. 23, Orpheum. A popular nine-person a cappella group that brings humor to its act.
Rad Trads, Nov. 12, Holland Music Club. An eclectic five-piece band with horn-driven soul and punk-rock energy.
Hip Hop Nutcracker, Nov. 28, Orpheum. A reimagined version of the Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky classic with modern dance instead of ballet.
Leslie Odom Jr., Dec. 1, Holland.
“Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas,” Dec. 4 and 5, Holland. Salem Baptist Church’s annual holiday show.
“Holiday Stomp” with the Hot Sardines, Dec. 10, Holland. A jazz group that has occupied the No. 1 spot on the iTunes jazz chart both in the U.S. and internationally.
David Benoit & “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dec. 11, Holland. The jazz piano legend and acclaimed vocalist James Torme pay tribute to the iconic 1965 animated TV special.
Shayna Steele, Jan. 14, 2022, Holland Music Club. A jazz singer who has performed with Snarky Puppy and Moby.
Gravity and Other Myths: A Simple Space, Feb. 4, 2022, Holland. An Australian circus company that focuses on human connection and acrobatic artistry.
m-pact, Feb. 11, 2022, Holland Music Club. An ensemble that was called “one of the best pop/jazz vocal groups in the world” by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 26, 2022, Holland. The pianist, composer, educator and founder and artistic director of the Afro-Latin Jazz Alliance and his orchestra.
Sankofa Danzafro, March 4, 2022, Orpheum. A Colombian company of dancers and musicians.
Enter the Haggis, March 11, 2022, Holland Music Club. An acclaimed Celtic folk-rock band.
“Madagascar: The Musical,” March 26, 2022, Orpheum. Based on the 2005 animated film.
Las Cafeteras, March 30, 2022, Holland. A group that remixes roots music and tells modern-day stories of Latino and immigrant lives through song.
Farofa, April 8, 2022, Holland Music Club. A group that has been hailed as the new Brazilian sound.
Chicago Plays the Stones, April 9, 2022, Holland. Classic Rolling Stones tunes arranged in Chicago blues style.
Emmaline, May 13, 2022, Holland Music Club. A 22-year-old vocalist, violinist and songwriter who has sold out some of the country’s most notable jazz clubs.
SNAP, Magic! Re-invented!, May 25, 2022, Orpheum. A Korean ensemble of world-class illusionists.
Lisa Fischer, May 26, 2022, Holland. A singer who has four decades of backup experience with singers such as Chaka Khan and groups such as Nine Inch Nails. On her own, she reinvents classic tunes in a fusion of Caribbean soul and jazzy progressive rock.
National Geographic Live at the Holland
- “Secret Life of Bears,” Rae-Wynn Grant, Feb. 15, 2022.
- “Improbable Ascent,” Maureen Beck, March 22, 2022.
- “Deadliest Lifesavers,” Zoltan Takacs, April 19, 2022.
Tickets for all events, including the previously announced Broadway shows, are available at ticketomaha.com. For more information on the entire Omaha Performing Arts lineup, go to o-pa.org
