Next Omaha Performing Arts season features Leslie Odom Jr., Boz Scaggs

Singers Leslie Odom Jr. and Boz Scaggs are among the highlights of the Omaha Performing Arts 2021-22 season, which was announced Thursday morning.

The popular 1200 Club in the Holland Center’s Scott Recital Hall will also be rebranded as the Holland Music Club. It will feature a new layout and a new menu, and offer intimate concerts with food and drink the second Friday of every month starting in October.

Omaha Performing Arts books acts and manages the Holland Center and the Orpheum Theater. Its Broadway season, including the return of "Hamilton" and "Wicked," was announced in February.

Odom, who will present a holiday show on Dec. 1, is known for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” on Broadway, as well as for his powerful and engaging voice.

Scaggs is a singer, songwriter and guitarist who has been performing since the mid-1970s. He is known for the hits “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle.” He will perform Oct. 6.

The complete lineup: