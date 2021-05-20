Next Omaha Symphony season, first under new director, will feature many American works

Works by a wide array of American composers — including the first Black composer to win a Pulitzer Prize — are among the highlights of the coming Omaha Symphony season.

The orchestra’s 101st season is the first under maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl, its new conductor and music director. He will conduct five of the symphony’s seven MasterWorks concerts at the Holland Center and four in the Joslyn Art Museum series.

His 2021-22 season programming includes music spanning the 17th through 21st centuries. Works by William Grant Still, Michael Tilson Thomas and Black Pulitzer Prize winner George Walker will be featured, as well as selections from old masters such as Antonin Dvorak and Benjamin Britten.

The symphony will present the world premiere of a violin concerto by Martin Kennedy and perform 11 works for the first time.

“After bringing the music to our audiences through their screens or in reduced-capacity performances, it feels like we’ve been waiting a long time for this moment,” symphony President and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden said in a press release. “Live music is finally returning to its fullest expression.”