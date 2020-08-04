No Dancing Santas: Omaha Symphony, Opera Omaha push season starts to early 2021

The Omaha Symphony and Opera Omaha announced Tuesday that they have revamped their coming seasons to eliminate fall shows because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Leaders from both groups also said they are collaborating on a special concert that will be their first joint production.
“It’s not only collaboration, but innovation,” said Roger Weitz, general director of Opera Omaha. “Out of crisis comes opportunity.”
Symphony president and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden said the joint concert — “An Evening of Wagner & Strauss” in April 2021— is a great way to help her musicians and the Omaha community mark an important milestone.
“Roger said they would really like to help us celebrate our 100th anniversary,” Boomgaarden said. It will be the last season for Music Director Thomas Wilkins, who retires next year.
Season openers for both groups now will be in early 2021. As a result, the popular symphony Christmas celebration won’t happen this year, but orchestra leaders said some kind of holiday program will be among alternative programming this fall.
The symphony will launch its landmark year the weekend of Jan. 15 with a program featuring Symphony No. 8 by Antonin Dvorak.
Opera Omaha’s first show will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” on the weekend of Feb. 26. It was supposed to be in the fall, but was moved when “Eugene Onegen” was bumped to a future season.
Opera Omaha’s other production, “Sweeney Todd,” still is scheduled for April 16 and 18.
The symphony had a number of high-powered guest artists engaged for its centennial, and they all still are scheduled to appear, though some dates have been altered. They include Yo-Yo Ma, Branford Marsalis, Andre Watts and Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Despite schedule alterations and — in some cases — program changes, the symphony’s Pops, Rock and Masterworks series all will have the same number of concerts as originally planned for the 100th anniversary celebration.
Full schedules for both Opera Omaha and the Omaha Symphony can be found on their websites.
The repertoire for "An Evening of Wagner and Strauss" was put together by personnel from both Opera Omaha and the Omaha Symphony. The concert will be at the Holland Center, home to the orchestra but not to the opera, which usually needs the theatrical stage of the Orpheum for its shows. The April concert will feature soprano Karen Slack and baritone Craig Irvin.
Weitz said he was excited about his company performing with the entire symphony. Some of its musicians are contract accompanists for Opera Omaha productions, but the Orpheum’s pit doesn’t have enough room for the entire orchestra.
And, he said, it’s an opportunity for his company to explore a repertoire they may not otherwise experience.
Both Boomgaarden and Weitz said their restructured seasons were designed with an eye toward safety and responsible use of funds.
They asked: “How do we serve our purpose and still be good stewards?” Boomgaarden said.
The joint concert grew out of a desire to limit unwise large-scale programming while still fulfilling their mission to entertain and inform audiences.
Opera is especially challenging because it often requires huge casts in close quarters. “Eugene Onegen” has a massive chorus that spends a good bit of time onstage, making it a logical choice for postponement, Weitz said.
“Figaro” also usually has a large chorus in two scenes, but those numbers were cut for February’s production so performers could be as socially distant as possible. The cast now has only 10 people.
“I think Mozart will understand,” Weitz said.
For his part, retiring conductor Wilkins is looking forward to the coming season.
“In a time when community healing is desperately needed, the Omaha Symphony is excited to serve our city safely while keeping us connected through the arts,” he said.
