No Dancing Santas: Omaha Symphony, Opera Omaha push season starts to early 2021

The Omaha Symphony and Opera Omaha announced Tuesday that they have revamped their coming seasons to eliminate fall shows because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders from both groups also said they are collaborating on a special concert that will be their first joint production.

“It’s not only collaboration, but innovation,” said Roger Weitz, general director of Opera Omaha. “Out of crisis comes opportunity.”

Symphony president and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden said the joint concert — “An Evening of Wagner & Strauss” in April 2021— is a great way to help her musicians and the Omaha community mark an important milestone.

“Roger said they would really like to help us celebrate our 100th anniversary,” Boomgaarden said. It will be the last season for Music Director Thomas Wilkins, who retires next year.

Season openers for both groups now will be in early 2021. As a result, the popular symphony Christmas celebration won’t happen this year, but orchestra leaders said some kind of holiday program will be among alternative programming this fall.

The symphony will launch its landmark year the weekend of Jan. 15 with a program featuring Symphony No. 8 by Antonin Dvorak.