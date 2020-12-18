Oak View Mall puts Little Free Library in a vacant storefront

Local artists Maggie Webber and Sharon Manhart created a colorful mural for the space. Then Oak View businesses began to donate books.

Now the library has about 200 books that have been provided not only by businesses, but also by store associates, mall walkers, customers and community groups.

“Each day, new books are added by generous individuals,” Bakken said. “You never know what treasures are left or found.”

Oak View’s library has books for all ages.

The universal theme of Little Free Library is “Take a book. Leave a book.” Bakken said patrons can keep books they find and are encouraged to replace them with books they want others to read, or even spare books from home.

“I think it’s amazing for the community, especially during COVID, when schools have been shut down,” library patron Lydia Johnston said. “The play area at the mall is closed, and I love that it gives my children something to do.”

Bakken said mall management plans to keep the library open as long as it’s supported and being used.

“It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community,” she said.