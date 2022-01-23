Official Nelson Mandela exhibition, 'Downton Abbey' costumes among Durham Museum's 2022 schedule

A look at Omaha's historic 'theater row', the Official Nelson Mandela Exhibition, dinosaurs and wardrobe selections from the hit British-American television series and movie "Downton Abbey" will be featured at the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., as part of its 2022-23 exhibit schedule.

'Theater Row: Stage and Screen in Early 20th Century Omaha'

Feb. 12 through Jan. 29, 2023

During the first half of the 20th century, along Douglas Street between 14th and 16th, was a boom of theater houses whose development tells a story of the evolution of stage to screen. The 'Theater Row' exhibit highlights four giants of early Omaha theater houses in Omaha that gave this area its nickname: The Empress, The Moon, The Rialto and The World Theater. Using photographs and objects from the museum’s collection, each theater tells a story tied to the growth of Omaha and the development of the theater industry from its earliest connections to vaudevillian stage acts to the more modern films.

'Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition'

March 5 through July 3