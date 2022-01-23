Official Nelson Mandela exhibition, 'Downton Abbey' costumes among Durham Museum's 2022 schedule

A look at Omaha's historic 'theater row', the Official Nelson Mandela Exhibition, dinosaurs and wardrobe selections from the hit British-American television series and movie "Downton Abbey" will be featured at the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., as part of its 2022-23 exhibit schedule.
'Theater Row: Stage and Screen in Early 20th Century Omaha'
Feb. 12 through Jan. 29, 2023
During the first half of the 20th century, along Douglas Street between 14th and 16th, was a boom of theater houses whose development tells a story of the evolution of stage to screen. The 'Theater Row' exhibit highlights four giants of early Omaha theater houses in Omaha that gave this area its nickname: The Empress, The Moon, The Rialto and The World Theater. Using photographs and objects from the museum’s collection, each theater tells a story tied to the growth of Omaha and the development of the theater industry from its earliest connections to vaudevillian stage acts to the more modern films.
'Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition'
March 5 through July 3
"Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is a new global touring exhibition that takes visitors on a personal journey through the life of one of the world’s most known political leaders: Nelson Mandela. Produced by Round Room Live in partnership with The Royal House of Mandela and RHoM Investments, the exhibition is an immersive and interactive experience that features previously unseen film, photos and the displays of more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums and archives worldwide.
Many of these personal belongings and objects have never previously been seen outside of South Africa. These items, including the suit worn for the opening of the South African parliament in 1996; a traditional head dress gifted to him by The King of Xhosa people, King Xolilzwe Sigcawu, as he awarded Mandela the ancient tribal warrior honor of the Isithwalandwe Sesizwe, for the ﬁrst time in two centuries; his presidential desk and chair and his much loved iconic beige trench coat, combine with media presentations and scenic re-creations, to enable visitors to learn about key moments in Mandela’s life.
'Dinosaur Revolution'
May 28 through Sept. 4
Bring the kids to uncover the facts and fossils about dinosaurs in "Dinosaur Revolution." The exhibition will feature reptilian role-play activities, undertake three Mesozoic Missions spanning 150 million years and mimic dinosaur behaviors. Driven by questions and answers, "Dinosaur Revolution" will present new discoveries, and debunk popular myths. The exhibit will also feature what it’s like to crush the earth beneath gigantic feet in "Make Tracks in the Triassic" and lessons in flight in "Glide through the Jurassic." Kids can also earn junior paleontologist credentials.
Dressing the Abbey
Sept. 22 through Jan. 8, 2023
"Dressing the Abbey" is a costume exhibition that will highlight fashion from one of the most globally watched television shows, "Downton Abbey." Experience original costumes worn by the stars of the show and movie that depict fashions of the British aristocracy in the early 20th century. The exhibition will also showcase the turbulence and changes in the late Edwardian era through the 1920s through the fashions of the period. The costumes range from country tweeds and riding outfits; servants’ uniforms and footmen's livery; to lavish evening attire crafted from beautiful fabrics and decorated with intricate embroidery, lace, and beading.
For information about current and upcoming exhibits at the Durham Museum, visit durhammuseum.org.
