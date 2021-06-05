Old friends reconnect for 'Temporary Insanity' at Bellevue Little Theatre

“I am so impressed with this group of actors. They are just brilliant,” she said.

It’s tough to break into playwriting, and even harder for women, Schaeffer said, so she’s grateful to BLT for producing her play. That will open doors for it to be published and more widely distributed.

“Playwrights, especially Midwest playwrights, don’t get a lot of opportunities to get their work produced,” she said.” So when someone decides to do it, it’s monumental.”

“Temporary Insanity” opens Friday and runs through June 27. For more information, go to bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com

‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’ now onstage at OCP

A musical about the invention of the printing press? As a journalist, I’m excited about that. And if, like me, you’re somebody who loves to laugh, you should be too.

The show’s reputation precedes it. The Candy Project produced the comedy several years ago to rave reviews.

It’s now being revived at the Omaha Community Playhouse by the same theatre group. Dan Chevalier and Steve Krambeck make up the two-man cast.