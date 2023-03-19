Meet the new Scrooge, same as the old Scrooge.

Longtime Omaha actor Cork Ramer has never been the lead character in the Omaha Community Playhouse’s 48-year-old production of “A Christmas Carol,” but that doesn’t mean he’s never had the role.

He played the crotchety — and ultimately lovable — Ebenezer Scrooge for 18 years in the Nebraska Theater Caravan, an arm of the Playhouse that was disbanded a few years ago.

So when it came time this year to replace Jerry Longe, who spent 17 years as Scrooge on the Playhouse stage, it seemed natural for theater leaders to think of Ramer — and forego auditions — effectively replacing one Scrooge with another.

“They just called me and offered me the role,” Ramer said in a recent interview, “and before they even got the question out, I said ‘yes.’”

Ramer’s wife, Judy, points out that he had an 18-year audition, along with serving as an understudy to Longe for the 2022 production. Ramer ended up stepping in for Longe at several Sunday matinees.

And he’s also been in numerous shows at local theaters. Notable roles in recent years include turns as Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha” and the title character in “The Giver,” both at the Playhouse. He has also been in five specials for the Public Broadcasting System, had a featured role in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “O Pioneers!” and was the voice of George Washington in the animated series “Liberty’s Kids,” according to his bio on the Nebraska Arts Council website.

In short, he has crafted a career as a professional actor, something he didn’t think was possible. And it’s going strong as he approaches age 70.

“It was a dream for me … but one I didn’t think I could achieve and live in Nebraska,” he said.

A native of Stella, Nebraska, he got his start at age 12 as Joe the newspaper boy in a grade school production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” From that point on, he said, he was hooked.

Later, he performed in plays at the Lincoln Community Playhouse and was an English major for a year in college.

Acting on a push from fellow performer and Omaha native Jill Anderson, Ramer then auditioned for the second season of Shakespeare on the Green, even though he had never done a Shakespeare play. That started a long relationship with its producer, Nebraska Shakespeare.

When he became Ebenezer Scrooge for the Caravan, he traveled across the country for a couple of months each fall. That became taxing after a while, but not because he was bored with the classic Charles Dickens story or his role as its cranky protagonist.

‘When I left, people asked me if I was tired of doing it. I said ‘No, I don’t think I could ever get tired of doing that show. I was tired of living on the bus and in hotel rooms,’” he said.

He carries his affection for the play — you may even call it a passion — with him to this day, and is thrilled to be picking up the role once again.

“I have a lot of characters running around inside me, but there’s something about ‘A Christmas Carol,’” he said. “I don’t know if it’s magic or the writing or the premise of the story, but once you go into that world, you never actually leave it. You’re there for the rest of your life. And it’s a wonderful place to be, not like a burden you carry.”

That doesn’t mean that his portrayal of Scrooge will become static, however. He says he can always find something new, some way to take him where he’s never been before.

“He’s a very nuanced and very deep character,” Ramer said.

He enjoys working with, learning from and encouraging younger people, both onstage and in workshops with aspiring actors. His message in his talks is to never give up.

“I tell students to do it, just do it. If there’s a community theater in your town, audition. If there are roles you think would be good for you, just do it. Just keep going. Just do plays,” he said. “And if you have the opportunity to go to college and study, it will give you a deeper understanding of the working of actors and the different types of theater.”

He cited his own mentors:

Michael Mitchell, a director at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, “who cast me in a role no one else would cast me in. He said ‘you can do this,’ worked with me and got it out of me.”

And former Playhouse assistant director Susan Baer Collins. “We have been friends since the ice age. I couldn’t ask for a better friend and compatriot and mentor in the arts.”

He also said he admires the work of actors Robert Duvall and Ian McKellan.

Ramer is delighted at the prospect of introducing Scrooge to his family’s younger generation. His wife, Judy, had four children when they married 38 years ago, “and I became a stepdad and grandpa to a lovely army of people,” he said.

Those stepchildren have given the couple 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, some of whom have never seen their grandpa in “A Christmas Carol.”

He plans to portray Scrooge for the foreseeable future.

“As long as I can physically and mentally do the role — and as long as they want me — I’m in, dude,” he said. “I wake up almost every morning going ‘This is gonna be a real treat.’”

