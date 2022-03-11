Omaha actor to perform show with no rehearsal — or an inkling of what it's about

This weekend, longtime Omaha actor and director Kathy Tyree will do something she’s never done before.

She’ll walk onstage at the Omaha Healing Arts Center in the Old Market, receive a sealed envelope, open it and perform the unfamiliar script she finds inside — without one rehearsal, a director or any knowledge of what the show is about.

The play she will perform on Sunday afternoon, “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” by Nassim Soleimanpour, marks the return of SNAP! Productions after a long break due to loss of a lease and a global pandemic.

“We wanted to get our name back out there,” said Todd Brooks, president of the theater company's board of directors. “It has been about two years since we’ve done anything.”

Brooks said the board chose this show after he received an email about it.

“I was intrigued by the premise and that it’s something we don’t normally do,” he said.

He said three people associated with SNAP! know what the play is about so they wouldn’t be caught unaware by potentially controversial material. The playwright lives in a country where they may be persecuted for their writing.

The script is very experimental, very avant-garde and requires no staging, scenery or props, Brooks said. Just a chair and an actor. Multiple theaters across the nation may be doing the show around the same time.

Tyree was to get a two-page letter about 48 hours before curtain detailing general information such as suggested apparel, he said. But it doesn’t t contain any clues about the script’s content.

Brooks hopes the event will put the SNAP! name back in front of the public. The theater company, still without a permanent home, will stage a full-blown production — a comic political thriller — in July.

He said the SNAP! board has continued to meet and look for a new home during the theater company’s hiatus. It has a new artistic director, Daena Schweiger, since previous director Michal Simpson took a job with the refurbished Benson Theatre during the break.

In addition to getting back onstage, SNAP! plans to ramp up its work in education and diversity. Brooks said the company is working with national theater groups to plan a theatrical diversity seminar.

In the meantime, Tyree is preparing the best she can for Sunday’s show. She agreed to do it because she knew Schweiger, who approached her about the role, “was not going to put me in a weird position.”

She said there’s not a lot you can do in the days and hours before a program of this sort.

“You get a lot of rest, wear your really good reading glasses and dress modestly but look nice so in case you’re horrible, at least you look good,” she said. “I’ve already told myself to give myself grace if I stumble over a word or line.”

When it’s time to act, she said, she might be a little nervous but not scared. She believes the crowd will be rooting for her.

“I will do some deep breathing before I go out there,” she said. “I’ll give the audience a good look so I am connected with everyone, and just go for it and see what happens.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.