Omaha artist uses medieval technique to create unique, one-of-a-kind pottery

In a modern home tucked in a new Omaha subdivision, a local artist makes pottery that’s inspired by waste disposal in the 12th century.
Carolyn Fleming Fisch creates vessels and vases with clay on a potter’s wheel and fires them in a kiln at 1,652 degrees Fahrenheit. She removes them one at a time while they’re still hot — glowing orange, in fact.
With a giant set of steel tongs, she quickly dips each piece in a vat of “pottery mash,” then bathes it in a tub of room-temperature water. When they’re done, they have a matte surface with distinct patterns in brown and black.
“You will never ever get a duplicate,” Fisch’s sister-in-law, Barb Wiltgen, said after watching her create pots.
The process is known as obvara, and it appears to be popular. Internet sites such as Pinterest and Etsy and art gallery pages feature hundreds of pieces like those Fisch has on display at Omaha’s Artists Cooperative Gallery.
And dozens of YouTube videos demonstrate the obvara technique, including the one Fisch used to learn it. Some credit clay artist and teacher Marcia Selsor, featured in a 2013 video, with sparking current interest in the genre.
Obvara originated in the Balkans in medieval times, when people placed a bucket near their sinks to hold scraps and waste water, according to thefreelibrary.com. The mixture — which could include everything from old milk to sauerkraut — fermented and developed fine particles.
Legend has it that a hot pot accidentally dropped in that mess made patterns where the blazing ceramic hit the fermented liquid.
Patches on the patterns resembled eyes, and ancient people believed that the eyes protected their food and their homes from evil spirits.
Fisch and other modern practitioners of obvara use a fermented mix of water, flour and yeast instead of a steaming bucket of trash for their mash, though Fisch says she sometimes adds bacon grease or oil.
The process appeals to Fisch because the finished pottery, with its clay colors and primitive yet elegant appearance, reminds her of the southwest United States.
“I spend a lot of time in Arizona,” she said. “I am inspired by canyon walls, rock formations, animal forms.”
She puts her own spin on each piece from its beginning on the pottery wheel.
Most have imperfect, asymmetrical shapes — a wavy top, a bowl on which one side is higher. She also uses stamps to press in patterns such as stars, flowers or sunbursts.
“I think we’re all beautiful inside and out,” she said, “so I put a mark both inside and out.”
And she puts a crisscross pattern on the bottom of each piece so people will begin to recognize her work.
Fisch is relatively new to professional art. She lived in the Chicago area and was a stay-at-home mom who taught music lessons. She studied pottery-making at Clay Space in Lisle, Illinois, then moved to Omaha a couple of years ago when she remarried.
She originally set out to make jewelry, but decided against it because the materials it required — a blow torch and acid, for example — seemed dangerous.
Fisch laughs about that now. Firing pottery at 1,600 degrees arguably is every bit as hazardous. Watching her work is both fascinating and a bit unnerving, depending on where you stand.
She dons dark safety goggles and the kind of protective sleeves worn by serious grill masters. She enlists husband Dave for help. His job is to lift the lid on the kiln.
“Open sesame,” she says when she’s ready.
Facing the wall, and not wearing goggles, he raises the kiln cover. As quickly as she can, she uses the tongs to pick up a pot.
“Close,” she says. The pot still is glowing orange as she dips it in the mash, then holds it in the air and finally plunges it in the water, where she’s careful not to turn it upside-down.
“It could explode,” she explains.
At one point, Dave opened it and she couldn’t grip a pot fast enough. She had to start over.
Whether she has a pot or not, “when I feel the goggles melting on me, I say ‘close,’” she jokes.
The pieces, made of either red sonoma clay or white clay, are worth the trouble. Carbon trapping causes the markings, which range from light brown or tan to nearly black.
On one pot, a pattern resembling ferns emerged on the inside rim, as if to confirm Fisch’s notion about obvara’s ties to nature.
She puts a glass glaze on some while they’re on the pottery wheel, and it causes surface cracks, which form interesting textures on the finished pots.
The pottery is lovely — and different — enough that a jury of peers chose her last year for membership at the Artists Cooperative Gallery in the Old Market, where she currently has a show. She also sells on her website, blazingcanyonstudio.com, and at the Tucson (Arizona) Museum of Art gift shop.
Omaha artist Margie Schimenti, who is on the membership committee at the gallery, said she thought Fisch would be an excellent addition to the cooperative when she first saw her pottery.
“I really enjoyed looking at her work,” Schimenti said. “I enjoy the form she uses, the colors involved.”
Fisch said she’s made as many as 80 obvara pieces in the last year and a half. They complement the decor among the antique furnishings that mingle with modern in her home.
She says she enjoys her work and is eager to make many more. Obvara, Fisch says, has become her passion.
“I love the primitive aspect of it but like that there’s some softness to it,” she said. “I’m resonating with it on a personal level.”
