Omaha artist uses medieval technique to create unique, one-of-a-kind pottery

Whether she has a pot or not, “when I feel the goggles melting on me, I say ‘close,’” she jokes.

The pieces, made of either red sonoma clay or white clay, are worth the trouble. Carbon trapping causes the markings, which range from light brown or tan to nearly black.

On one pot, a pattern resembling ferns emerged on the inside rim, as if to confirm Fisch’s notion about obvara’s ties to nature.

She puts a glass glaze on some while they’re on the pottery wheel, and it causes surface cracks, which form interesting textures on the finished pots.

The pottery is lovely — and different — enough that a jury of peers chose her last year for membership at the Artists Cooperative Gallery in the Old Market, where she currently has a show. She also sells on her website, blazingcanyonstudio.com, and at the Tucson (Arizona) Museum of Art gift shop.

Omaha artist Margie Schimenti, who is on the membership committee at the gallery, said she thought Fisch would be an excellent addition to the cooperative when she first saw her pottery.

“I really enjoyed looking at her work,” Schimenti said. “I enjoy the form she uses, the colors involved.”