Omaha artist's 'yarn bomb' promotes tree planting

“This is not normal,” she said. “I thought I would yard-bomb my own trees to get a tiny platform to say that we are part of the climate-change continuum. It’s a way for the trees to yell ‘pay attention to me.’”

For the past week, Omahans have been doing just that.

“People stop all day long, park and jump out to talk to me,” Weil said. “Ninety-nine percent of the people who stop are really excited. It makes them feel happy and they feel simpatico about trees.”

She created some of the pieces that decorate the trees and some came from the Immigrant Yarn Project, an effort she led and curated in 2018 and 2019.

Weil solicited fiber art from people around the country to represent generations of immigrants from around the world. More than 600 people responded. As the lead artist, she compiled the contributions to create 80 totemic sculptures that were exhibited at the Fort Point National Recreation Center in San Francisco.