Omaha Arts & Entertainment Scene: Bluebarn Theatre opens Christmas comedy this weekend

A day-after-Thanksgiving tradition continues at the Bluebarn Theatre with the opening of “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!)” on Friday.

The theater has offered a holiday play starting the last week of November for many years. In 2022, it’s the story of three actors who decide to perform every Christmas story they can think of in place of the same old Charles Dickens classic.

That includes a mix of Christmas traditions from around the world, icons from ancient times to modern pop culture and every carol ever sung by humankind.

Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez wrote the play. The cast, directed by Bill Grennan, features Jimmy Nguyen, Joshua Orsi and Jonathan Purcell.

During the run of the show, Bluebarn is partnering with the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging on a project to benefit local senior citizens. Patrons can purchase Christmas ornaments bearing the names of elderly people in need from a “Giving HeARTS” tree in the theater lobby and the ornaments will be distributed to the recipients.

Tickets for “Every Christmas Story Ever Told” are available at bluebarn.org. They’re $37 general admission and $32 for educators, health care workers and military personnel.

The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, closing on Dec. 18. The theater is at 1106 S. 10th St.

Little Theater scores a coup

The Bellevue Little Theater will present the Nebraska premiere of “The Prom” in September 2023, winning the rights to the show over larger organizations.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards. It won a Drama Desk Award for outstanding musical that season.

It’s the story of four Broadway actors who lament their glory days on the way to a conservative Indiana town, where they plan to help a lesbian student who has been prohibited from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

“We are proud of being able to share this musical with the Bellevue-Omaha-Council Bluffs area,” theater representatives said. “Watch for details.”

The theater will announce the rest of its 2023-24 season next fall.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ auditions planned

The Omaha Community Playhouse will hold in-person auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Latino Center for the Midlands, 4937 S. 24th St.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a musical about Seymour, a nerdy store clerk at a flower shop who is thrust into the spotlight when he happens upon a new breed of carnivorous plant. But his newfound fame comes at a cost when Seymour discovers the “sassy” seedling has an unquenchable thirst for human blood.

The show will run April 14 through May 7, 2023, on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre in the Omaha Community Playhouse. Rehearsals begin Feb. 26, 2023.

Auditions are by appointment only. Please complete the audition form online at https://omahaplayhouse.com/get-involved/auditions/audition-form/ to schedule a time. When arriving to audition at the Playhouse, enter through the stage door entrance on the west side of the building. Those auditioning should be prepared to spend 60 to 90 minutes at the audition. Audition preparation should include two 32 bar songs (pop, R&B or contemporary musicals). An accompanist will be provided.

For more information, visit omahaplayhouse.com.

Lights Festival performances set

Omaha’s own Musical Kids will perform as part of the Holiday Lights Festival’s Thanksgiving Lights ceremony on Thursday in downtown’s Gene Leahy Mall.

Musical Kids will take the stage at 5:35 p.m. and will perform until the lighting ceremony starts at 6. The group will perform again following the ceremony.

Musical Kids is a group of semi-professional musicians and performers ages 10 through 13. The band includes guitars (acoustic and electric), bass, keys, drums, percussion, and vocals.

Following their performance, the “Making Spirits Bright” concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Holland Center, near the Gene Leahy Mall. The show will feature the Nebraska Wind Symphony and guest vocalist Ryan Daly.

On Dec. 10, Musical Kids will also perform at noon at the Durham Museum and at 2 p.m. at the Gene Leahy Mall.

For more information about the Holiday Lights Festival, visit holidaylightsfestival.org.

‘The Cemetery Club’ set for Chanticleer

Chanticleer Theater will present “The Cemetery Club” Dec. 2-11 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs.

“The Cemetery Club” follows three widows as they meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Ida (played by Phyllis Cremonini) is sweet-tempered and ready to begin a new life; Lucille (played by Connie Lee) is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun; and Doris (played by Heather Wilhelm) is priggish and judgmental.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets range from $20 to $30 and can be purchased at the theater or at paceartsiowa.org.

Wind Ensemble plans UNL concert

The Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Ron and Carol Cope Professor of Music and Director of Bands Carolyn Barber, will present a concert titled “New(er) Kids on the Block” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Kimball Recital Hall.

The program includes works by Jonathan Newman, Tanner Menard, Margaret Brouwer, Valerie Coleman, Leslie Bassett, Erika Svanoe and Michael Mikulka.

The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will also be live webcast. Visit music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

Sculptor Spangler to present lecture

Aaron Spangler, a sculptor and printmaker best known for carved wooden sculptures and for contemporizing the traditional art of bas relief, will present the next Hixson-Lied Visiting Scholar Lecture at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in Room 15 of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Richards Hall.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

For more information on the series, contact the School of Art, Art History and Design at 402-472-5522 or email schoolaahd@unl.edu.

World-Herald Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark contributed to this report.