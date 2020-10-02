Omaha Community Playhouse artistic director Hickman resigns

She also renamed the Playhouse’s educational wing in honor of Nebraska-born actor Henry Fonda.

Hickman plans to remain in Omaha, Broman said, and will be guest director for the musical “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at the Playhouse next spring. Her last show as artistic director will be “A Christmas Carol” later this fall.

She will also continue to be a teacher at the Henry Fonda Theatre Academy.

Broman said a committee to hire a new artistic director will be in place soon. It will work with a search company.

She said the search may be slower than the last one because of the pandemic, “so it’s nice to have Susie on board.”

Collins quickly agreed to serve as interim director when she was called, Broman said.

The committee will consider applicants from across the nation. Broman declined to speculate about how long the search would take.

“We are committed to hiring an artistic director who is both exceedingly talented and passionate about leading OCP into our next 100 years,” Broman said. “The candidate will embrace our values: inclusivity, artistic and educational impact, excellence, stewardship and community.”