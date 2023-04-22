An Omaha family had an intergalactic visitor the other day.

The guest drove up to their home in a cargo van, parked in their driveway and informed Freddie Weitz that she was there for his starkeeper training. His parents, Kate and Roger, could come along, she said.

She placed a small launch pad on the ground and invited Freddie to jump on it to the surface of a star. And thus began his journey to another dimension.

The Weitz family’s recent adventure was one of the first artistic experiences on the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre, a new outreach effort from the Omaha Community Playhouse.

The stage was unveiled earlier this month, which was fitting, because it’s designed expressly for people who have autism or other sensory sensitivities.

“We felt the month of April, Autism Awareness Month, was the perfect time to cut the ribbon and officially launch,” said Stephen Santa, artistic director at the Playhouse. “While we celebrate the unique qualities and perspectives children with autism bring to the world, we are eager to hit the road and provide this new, safe, nonjudgmental and welcoming environment so that more kids can enjoy live theater’s magic this spring and summer.”

The mobile theater is free and will travel anywhere within a 30-mile radius of Omaha. Playhouse officials hope to obtain more than one van and extend the program to greater Nebraska and beyond.

Santa created a similar mobile stage at Jumping Jack Theater in Pittsburgh, where he worked as artistic director before coming to Omaha late last year. The mission at Jumping Jack is to offer “original sensory productions with and for audiences that benefit from autism-friendly strategies,” according to its website.

As a teen, Santa was a counselor at a summer camp for differently-abled kids and the work turned into a passion, he said in a recent interview. Jumping Jack was a way to combine two loves.

When he came to Omaha, he hoped to eventually add a mobile sensory stage to the Playhouse’s robust list of programming, but it wasn’t an immediate priority.

It took flight when Kate Weitz learned about it from Claire Sabatine, Santa’s former colleague at Jumping Jack, who was in Omaha helping the Rose Theater on a sensory-friendly production. Weitz is always on the lookout for activities that will help her son.

“Out of the blue in December, we got a call from (Kate and Roger Weitz) who said if we want to do this, they would really be in favor,” said Playhouse Executive Director Katie Broman, who worked with Roger when she was the public relations director for Opera Omaha. Weitz recently resigned his job as the opera’s general director to spend more time with his family.

Broman said Kate and Roger Weitz donated to the project, along with the Weitz Family Foundation, the Lozier Foundation, the Immanuel Vision Foundation and other private donors. The startup cost was less than $50,000, and most of that was for the van, she said. She’s not yet sure what the operational costs will be.

Santa wrote the van’s production, “Starshine,” for the Pittsburgh theater and brought it with him to Omaha. It’s aimed at kids ages 6 through 13.

“We don’t call it a play or a show,” he said. “It’s really more than that.”

The launch pad is a trampoline, and once you jump inside, you’re on the surface of a star, he said. Kids get to create their own constellations, hear the soothing sounds of space, take a trip to the sun, plant new stars and polish a star that has lost its shine, among other activities. It takes up to 40 minutes.

The actors are sensitive to the reactions of their audience and let them go at their own pace. If they don’t want to do something, they move on. If they want to stay longer at one place, they can.

Kate Weitz said 11-year-old Freddie got “pretty immersed” in the experience.

“It went off his needs and what he was interested in,” she said. “The actor was just phenomenal. She redirected Freddie if he got off track. He went inside (the house) and got a couple of his (toy) rockets out right after the show. That meant he totally got it and wanted to keep playing in that genre.”

Four actors, all with experience in this type of theater, were hired initially: Kathleen Combs, Katy Kepler, Anna Perilo and Jessica Burrill Logue. Santa hopes to add more as the project takes off.

“It takes a unique actor who’s not afraid to be right up there with the family,” Santa said.

Talks with local organizations such as the Autism Action Partnership, the Monroe Meyer Institute and the Circle Theatre, all of which work with sensory-sensitive kids, indicated that there’s a need for the mobile stage in the Omaha area.

Broman said the agencies were eager to see their clients take advantage of it. Both Broman and Santa said that as far as they know, Omaha and Pittsburgh are the only two cities in the country that have such a free service available.

Other theaters in town, including the Playhouse, offer specific performances for sensory sensitive people, but not to the extent of the mobile theater.

Weitz said the actors who came to her house told her they already had 14 home visits lined up in the Omaha area.

Santa thinks parents are jumping at the idea because it’s hard to involve an autistic or sensory-sensitive child in the arts, especially live theater.

“There’s a challenge just to get there,” he said, “and challenges once you get there.”

Exposing Freddie to the arts is especially important to the Weitz family, given their background.

“We want to have that shared experience with our son,” she said. “For Freddie and other kids who are significantly impacted, the arts offer culture and create empathy and ways for us to communicate. Opportunities to interact with other people and allow him to be himself are invaluable. It opens doors to imagination that we don’t see on a daily basis.”

To book VROOM!, go to omahaplayhouse.com.

