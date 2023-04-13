“In the Heights” won’t be produced at the Omaha Community Playhouse this spring.

Playhouse leaders announced Thursday that they were canceling the theater’s season-ending musical because of casting difficulty.

The musical, by “Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel-Miranda, focuses on a tight-knit Latino neighborhood in New York City. It opened on Broadway in March 2008 and won four Tony Awards, including best musical.

“Despite months of broad community outreach efforts, we were unable to authentically cast a handful of key roles in time for the start of rehearsals, necessitating cancellation,” Playhouse leaders said in a press release. “We will continue our ongoing outreach to communities across the Omaha metro and efforts to support our locally talented performers for future shows.”

They directed people who sought more information to omahaplayhouse.com.

The musical was scheduled to run from June 2-25. “Respect,” a revue of music by influential women artists, will open in its place June 9 on the theater’s Hawks Mainstage.

Omaha audiences had a chance to see “In the Heights” in 2017 when SNAP Productions and South High School combined to present it as a summer musical.

