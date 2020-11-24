Omaha Community Playhouse goes virtual with Christmas shows

Holiday productions at the Omaha Community Playhouse now will be virtual only.

Playhouse officials canceled live performances of “A Christmas Carol” and “Christmas in My Heart; A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten” on Monday.

They had planned to open a revamped version of “A Christmas Carol” on the Hawks Mainstage the day after Thanksgiving. It was scaled back from a cast of more than 40 people to eight, and sets were reworked to accommodate a much smaller backstage crew.

Camille Metoyer Moten’s show, a holiday first at the theater, had been scheduled to open Friday as well. It was to be in the Howard Drew Theatre.

Ultimately, however, Playhouse leaders determined that people should follow the advice of government officials and medical experts and stay home this holiday season.

Information about viewing both shows over the internet will be available soon.

