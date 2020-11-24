 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Community Playhouse goes virtual with Christmas shows
0 comments

Omaha Community Playhouse goes virtual with Christmas shows

{{featured_button_text}}

Holiday productions at the Omaha Community Playhouse now will be virtual only.

Playhouse officials canceled live performances of “A Christmas Carol” and “Christmas in My Heart; A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten” on Monday.

They had planned to open a revamped version of “A Christmas Carol” on the Hawks Mainstage the day after Thanksgiving. It was scaled back from a cast of more than 40 people to eight, and sets were reworked to accommodate a much smaller backstage crew.

Camille Metoyer Moten’s show, a holiday first at the theater, had been scheduled to open Friday as well. It was to be in the Howard Drew Theatre.

Ultimately, however, Playhouse leaders determined that people should follow the advice of government officials and medical experts and stay home this holiday season.

Information about viewing both shows over the internet will be available soon.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert