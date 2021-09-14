Omaha Community Playhouse hires Pittsburgh theater founder as artistic director

Santa has directed more than 50 musicals and numerous plays at international festivals (including the noted Edinburgh Fringe), off-Broadway theaters, colleges, high schools and numerous community theaters.

He was assistant director for the national tours of “Flashdance the Musical” directed by Sergei Trujillo and “Pop!” directed by Brad Rouse and choreographed by Billy Porter.

The director, who attended the American Musical and Drama Academy in New York City, said he was attracted to the Playhouse in part because of its nearly 100-year tradition, its large staff and its amenities.

“The facility is so incredible and of a caliber that’s not often found (at other community theaters),” Santa said.

He said its two stages — the Howard Drew and the Hawks Mainstage — are great spaces and that the length and breadth of the Playhouse season is impressive. He also looks forward to collaborating with other professionals who operate the Playhouse's full costume and scenic shops.

Santa is also eager to continue his work on theater aimed at those who have sensory sensitivity and developmental disabilities, and said he would put a strong focus on progress toward diversity, equity and inclusion.