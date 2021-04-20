Omaha Community Playhouse trying again with 'Kinky Boots,' other canceled shows

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Omaha Community Playhouse designed its new season a little differently this year, said Executive Director Katie Broman.

The Playhouse team usually plans a big, fun and splashy musical as one of its first shows.

This season, Broman said, “we decided to start smaller and ramp up.”

Playhouse officials revealed the 2021-2022 lineup online Tuesday evening.

The first two shows this fall in the Howard Drew Theatre — “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” and “The Mystery of Irma Vap - A Penny Dreadful” — have two-person casts. Others in the first half of the season also have smaller ensembles, Broman said.

The season will hit its peak next spring, with offerings such as “The Color Purple” and "Kinky Boots,” the Tony Award-winning musicals previously canceled because of the pandemic.

Other canceled shows that have been rescheduled include “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” “Bright Star” and “Outside Mullingar.”