Omaha Community Playhouse trying again with 'Kinky Boots,' other canceled shows

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Omaha Community Playhouse designed its new season a little differently this year, said Executive Director Katie Broman.
The Playhouse team usually plans a big, fun and splashy musical as one of its first shows.
This season, Broman said, “we decided to start smaller and ramp up.”
Playhouse officials revealed the 2021-2022 lineup online Tuesday evening.
The first two shows this fall in the Howard Drew Theatre — “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” and “The Mystery of Irma Vap - A Penny Dreadful” — have two-person casts. Others in the first half of the season also have smaller ensembles, Broman said.
The season will hit its peak next spring, with offerings such as “The Color Purple” and "Kinky Boots,” the Tony Award-winning musicals previously canceled because of the pandemic.
Other canceled shows that have been rescheduled include “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” “Bright Star” and “Outside Mullingar.”
Broman said she’s pleased with the diverse lineup, which includes “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” a new musical revue celebrating pop, rock and rhythm-and-blues divas being developed by Playhouse Music Director Jim Boggess.
The 2021-2022 season:
“Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” Aug. 20-Sept. 19, Howard Drew Theatre. Playwright Ken Ludwig’s show, inspired by letters exchanged by his parents.
“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” Sept. 17-Oct 10, Hawks Mainstage. Adapted by Ludwig from the novel and movie.
“The Mystery of Irma Vep - A Penny Dreadful,” Oct. 8-Nov. 7, Howard Drew. An absurd comedy by Charles Ludlum with vampires, werewolves, mummies and an ancient curse.
“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 19-Dec. 23, Hawks. The holiday favorite adapted from a Charles Dickens novella by former Playhouse director Charles Jones.
“Christmas in My Heart: A Concert Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten,” Nov. 26-Dec. 23, Howard Drew.
“Bright Star,” Jan. 21-Feb. 13, 2022, Hawks. A bluegrass musical about hope from Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
“Outside Mullingar,” Feb. 11- March 13, 2022, Howard Drew. A play by John Patrick Stanley about a romance between two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland.
“The Color Purple,” March 4-27, 2022, Hawks Mainstage. A musical based on the Alice Walker book, written by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.
“The Giver,” April 15-May 8, 2022, Hawks. A 12-year-old boy faces an untenable decision in a utopian world with no war, no pain and no memories in this play adapted by Eric Coble from a book by Lois Lowry.
“Stick Fly,” May 6-June 5, 2022, Howard Drew. A comedy by Lydia R. Diamond about a wealthy Black family and the clashes that occur when sons bring home their new girlfriends.
“Kinky Boots,” May 27-June 26, 2022, Hawks. The Tony-Award winning musical about a son who reluctantly returns to run his father’s shoe factory; a tale of acceptance and friendship. Written by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper.
“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” June 10-26, 2022, Howard Drew. A music revue celebrating divas.
