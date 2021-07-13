Omaha Community Playhouse will start paying casts and crews

The Omaha Community Playhouse is making a major change when it launches its 97th season in August: Performers and full-time backstage crew members will be paid for their work.

The theater has traditionally relied on volunteer talent for its plays and musicals, which often are as polished as shows featuring professionals. Now cast and crew will be compensated as independent contractors, Playhouse Executive Director Katie Broman said.

The amount will vary depending on whether you’re an actor or crew member, and the number of performances for each show. Actors will be paid $725 for one upcoming play, for example. People younger than 19 won’t be eligible.

A recent focus on inclusion and diversity in the theater world was among the factors that prompted the move, which has been on the table for some time.

“We have been discussing it for a while, but I will say that diversity and pay equity moved up the list of reasons in the past year or so,” Broman said. “I have always thought that theater at its core is a very inclusive art form. But really, the only way anybody can participate is if they can afford to participate.”

Compensation could make it easier to afford transportation, babysitting or other expenses involved in auditioning for and performing in plays and musicals.