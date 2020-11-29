Omaha Community Playhouse's 'A Christmas Carol' is vastly smaller but has the same heart and soul

The creative team also reassigned lines from eliminated roles to other characters when necessary.

Even though it’s vastly smaller, the cast still has three newcomers. Director Hickman and her assistants sought actors who were versatile.

That was a draw for one of the newbies, Hickman said.

“One actor thought the idea of playing multiple characters in a show with such tradition was appealing,” she said.

The show usually has a beautiful, colorful and complex set. That, too, had to be modified because the crew will be substantially smaller for safety.

“There were some scenic pieces we were able to keep, and for some, we had to make concessions and compromise,” said Hickman, who worked with set designer Jim Othuse on modifications. “Some are different, some are slightly different and some are exactly the same.”

Much of the beautiful Christmas music remains, however.

Hickman said that, in the end, she’s pleased with the pandemic version of “A Christmas Carol.” The Playhouse had planned to offer live performances, but because coronavirus numbers are escalating, it’s virtual only. Information on streaming will be released soon.