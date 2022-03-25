Omaha native talks 'Hadestown', unexpected help from Stallone and love of the stage

Omaha native Kevyn Morrow loves his job.

As an actor, he's worked all over the world including New York City, Los Angeles, London and Paris, to name a few. He's worked on stage, in virtually all kinds of television and in movies. He also brings his passion back to Omaha and Nebraska to teach master performance classes a couple of times a year to help the next generation of aspiring actors.

On Tuesday, Morrow will take the stage at the Orpheum Theater as Hades in the Broadway National Tour of the musical "Hadestown." Winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical, "Hadestown" is based on the Greek tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Orpheus' descent into the underworld to save his love.

Though Hades is typically considered a villain in mythology, Morrow — who is now in his ninth Broadway show — said he tries to make the character more three-dimensional.

"He's no just a villain or bad guy, or an evil Greek god, but I try to make him a man with emotions, both good and bad, jealousy, hatred, love," Morrow said. "All the things that we as people go through."

Morrow's love for the theater started early on, and he recalled that it was sibling rivalry that ignited the fire. He watched his older brother perform in a junior theater production. When he was in sixth grade, Morrow auditioned for the same company but was not selected. At the time, his piano teacher — Claudette Valentine — was also doing musical direction for various shows at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Morrow said she would let him come and watch rehearsals, and eventually, he started getting into plays. He would later dance for the Omaha Ballet and received a scholarship to the Joffrey Ballet's summer programming in New York City before his senior year at Northwest High School.

"It seemed everyone was pushing me in the direction of becoming the next Arthur Mitchell because he was the most popular Black ballet dancer," he said. "I had this natural ability — or so it seemed. I was pretty good."

At the end of the summer program, he was invited to continue his education as an apprentice with Joffrey. But the Broadway bug had bitten him during his time in the Big Apple.

"I thought 'Yeah, this is what it is,'” he said. "I had to come back and break some hearts in the ballet community, and scare my parents who were going 'How are you going to do this?' … I was fortunate and blessed enough as far as support, even though I was not going to become the next Arthur Mitchell. I think they are OK with the way I turned out."

In the early 1980s, Morrow got his taste of the big screen starting off as an extra dancer in "Staying Alive," the 1983 sequel to "Saturday Night Fever" starring John Travolta and directed by Sylvester Stallone. He said the experience opened an unexpected door for him.

During shooting, Stallone was talking to the extra dancers individually, and when he got to Morrow, he gave him a very specific line.

"I can’t say that line to you … it ended up on the cutting room floor because they wanted to get a PG rating, the first cut of the film was rated R," Morrow explained. "But in that moment, I became a (Screen Actors Guild) member because I had a line. So I thank Sylvester Stallone for that. My salary bumped up tremendously for the next six weeks and it was great."

He would go on to perform in other films including "Barbershop" (2002) starring Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer. He also had roles in numerous television shows over the last 30 years, including "Murphy Brown," "Hope & Faith," "Elementary" and "One Life to Live." He said while he hopes to do more television and film in the future, the stage will always be his first love and passion.

He added that "Hadestown" is not "your typical musical."

"There is R&B, there is gospel, bluegrass, little bit of country and a New Orleans vibe," he said. "It’s not your typical 'Oklahoma!', you know where we’re just going to stand up there and tell you a story. We’re going to tell you a story, but you are going to be involved."

