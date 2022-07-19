Omaha Performing Arts announces Steelhouse Omaha's opening date

Steelhouse Omaha will open its doors on May 12, 2023.

Omaha Performing Arts on Tuesday announced the grand opening date of its newest live music venue. The opening will be followed by a weekend of activities. The planning for the opening performance is underway, and the details will be announced at a later date.

The venue, which will hold up to 3,000 people when it opens, is being developed in a former parking lot between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue, east of 12th Street, across from the Holland Performing Arts Center.

Steelhouse Omaha will offer a midrange concert venue for shows too large for the Orpheum Theater and too small for the CHI Health Center. The facility is the latest part of Omaha Performing Arts' planned expansion of its arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Center. The project was designed by Ennead Architects.

The $104 million project is almost 100% donor-funded. The City of Omaha contributed $1.1 million to the creation of the venue.

The concert venue was announced in late 2019, and Kiewit Building Group began site preparation work in summer 2020.

The announcement comes less than a week after Omaha Performing Arts said it is adding a new, $103 million Center for Arts Engagement to its downtown campus. The new facility will be built on the east side of the Holland Center. Fundraising is underway to cover the costs of the building.

The Center for Arts Engagement will sit on the green lawn space between Dodge and Douglas Streets. Omaha Performing Arts said it will fill the need for additional rehearsal, workroom and classroom space.