Omaha Performing Arts cancels, reschedules live Christmas shows

“Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas” will be broadcast on two local television stations on Christmas weekend, but it won’t be live at the Holland Center.

The show was scheduled for Dec. 5, but Omaha Performing Arts canceled it because of rising coronavirus rates.

It now will be broadcast at 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Day on KXVO-TV and 11 p.m. Dec. 26 on KMTV.

The yearly program features the Salem Baptist Church Concert Choir and guest artists.

Omaha Performing Arts also postponed two other holiday shows until next year.

“Holiday Stomp” with the Hot Sardines now will be Dec. 10, 2021. It was scheduled for Dec. 10 at the Holland Center. And “David Benoit: A Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown,” which was to be Dec. 11 at the Holland, now will be Dec. 11, 2021, at the same location.

For more information on coming shows, visit o-pa.org.

