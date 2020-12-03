 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Performing Arts cancels, reschedules live Christmas shows
0 comments

Omaha Performing Arts cancels, reschedules live Christmas shows

{{featured_button_text}}
20191124_spe_hol_events (copy)

“Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas” was to be live Dec. 5, but now will be broadcast on television on Christmas weekend.

 OMAHA PERFORMING ARTS

“Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas” will be broadcast on two local television stations on Christmas weekend, but it won’t be live at the Holland Center.

The show was scheduled for Dec. 5, but Omaha Performing Arts canceled it because of rising coronavirus rates.

It now will be broadcast at 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Day on KXVO-TV and 11 p.m. Dec. 26 on KMTV.

The yearly program features the Salem Baptist Church Concert Choir and guest artists.

Omaha Performing Arts also postponed two other holiday shows until next year.

“Holiday Stomp” with the Hot Sardines now will be Dec. 10, 2021. It was scheduled for Dec. 10 at the Holland Center. And “David Benoit: A Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown,” which was to be Dec. 11 at the Holland, now will be Dec. 11, 2021, at the same location.

For more information on coming shows, visit o-pa.org.

Our best staff images from November 2020

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert