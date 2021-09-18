Omaha Performing Arts celebrates Broadway return, Steelhouse progress

Work is progressing on Steelhouse Omaha, the booking organization’s $103 million venue between Dodge and Capitol Streets.

After completing the building foundation and its lower foundation walls, Kiewit Co. has started to build the vertical steel frame of the hall, Squires said. Several stories are up but there are several more to go.

“We expect it to be enclosed in the spring of 2022 and we are on schedule to open in mid-2023. And we expect it to be on time and on budget,” she said. “Things are going really well.”

Like the Holland Center, it will offer food and drink, though Squires said they haven’t decided what form it will take.

Steelhouse, which will lack fixed seating, will be a mid-range concert hall, larger than the Orpheum and smaller than the CHI Health Center. It will hold from 1,500 to 3,000 people and officials hope it will attract popular artists who might not otherwise stop in Omaha.

But it’s still too early to start talking about who those artists might be, she said, in part because the types of touring groups they envision for Steelhouse don’t schedule as far out as, say, Broadway tours.