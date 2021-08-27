 Skip to main content
Omaha Performing Arts now requiring masks in its indoor venues
Omaha Performing Arts is now requiring masks for all indoor performances at the Holland Center and Orpheum Theater. 

The new rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, said Joan Squires, the organization’s president. 

“It reflects our commitment to keep artists, volunteers, staff, audiences and everybody safe,” she said. 

Squires said she regularly consults about safety issues with local health officials and others in the entertainment industry both here and in other cities. 

Holland center masks

A socially distanced audience listens as the Omaha Symphony, directed by Thomas Wilkins, performs at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Jan. 16, 2021. Omaha Performing Arts is once again requiring that masks be worn inside its indoor venues.

Masks had been strongly recommended in Omaha Performing Arts venues after the city mandate was lifted earlier this summer.

The organization is still strongly recommending masks for those who attend events on the Holland Center lawn, she said.

The next indoor show at the Holland is "Menopause the Musical" on Sept. 19, giving Omaha Performing Arts time to monitor the situation and make other decisions if they are warranted, Squires said. 

She said other safety protocols, including HVAC systems, touchless ticketing and enhanced cleaning, are still in place at both Omaha Performing Arts venues. 

“Underlying all of this is our desire to remain open and continue to offer performances,” she said.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

