Omaha Performing Arts now requiring masks in its indoor venues

Omaha Performing Arts is now requiring masks for all indoor performances at the Holland Center and Orpheum Theater.

The new rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, said Joan Squires, the organization’s president.

“It reflects our commitment to keep artists, volunteers, staff, audiences and everybody safe,” she said.

Squires said she regularly consults about safety issues with local health officials and others in the entertainment industry both here and in other cities.

Masks had been strongly recommended in Omaha Performing Arts venues after the city mandate was lifted earlier this summer.

The organization is still strongly recommending masks for those who attend events on the Holland Center lawn, she said.

The next indoor show at the Holland is "Menopause the Musical" on Sept. 19, giving Omaha Performing Arts time to monitor the situation and make other decisions if they are warranted, Squires said.

She said other safety protocols, including HVAC systems, touchless ticketing and enhanced cleaning, are still in place at both Omaha Performing Arts venues.