Omaha Performing Arts plans outdoor festival for September

A weekend-long outdoor festival featuring live music and family activities will launch the Omaha Performing Arts season in late September.

Holland Center Outdoors will take place on the east lawn of the performing arts venue near 12th and Dodge Streets. Those who attend can enjoy a variety of entertainment from socially distanced lawn squares that accommodate up to eight people.

“We have heard from many patrons who’ve missed attending live performances these past months, and we have missed them too,” Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said in a press release, “We are excited to present performances to safely bring people together again.”

Food trucks will be onsite and concessions and bar service also will be available.

The Swon Brothers from “The Voice” on NBC will lead off the weekend on Sept. 25. They have toured with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

Several hours on Sept. 26 will be devoted to a family fun festival including the Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band and the Marcos Mora Band. The Omaha Children’s Museum is partnering with Omaha Performing Arts to present jugglers, circus artists, acrobats and more.