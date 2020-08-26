Omaha Performing Arts plans outdoor festival for September

A weekend-long outdoor festival featuring live music and family activities will launch the Omaha Performing Arts season in late September.
Holland Center Outdoors will take place on the east lawn of the performing arts venue near 12th and Dodge Streets. Those who attend can enjoy a variety of entertainment from socially distanced lawn squares that accommodate up to eight people.
“We have heard from many patrons who’ve missed attending live performances these past months, and we have missed them too,” Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said in a press release, “We are excited to present performances to safely bring people together again.”
Food trucks will be onsite and concessions and bar service also will be available.
The Swon Brothers from “The Voice” on NBC will lead off the weekend on Sept. 25. They have toured with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.
Several hours on Sept. 26 will be devoted to a family fun festival including the Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band and the Marcos Mora Band. The Omaha Children’s Museum is partnering with Omaha Performing Arts to present jugglers, circus artists, acrobats and more.
That night, Bassel & the Supernaturals will close out the event. The group counts Otis Redding, Snarky Puppy and Steely Dan among its influences.
Omaha Performing Arts will release a complete schedule for the event soon.
The organization also has added several new shows to the coming season:
Nov. 20: Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory (1200 Club at the Holland Center)
Dec. 11: David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown with special guest James Tormé (Holland)
Feb. 26, 2021: Bria Skonberg (1200 Club)
March 20, 2021: Raul Midón (1200 Club)
April 30, 2021: Youn Sun Nah (1200 Club)
Here are the new dates for shows affected by the coronavirus pandemic:
March 7, 2021: “Menopause the Musical” (Orpheum Theater)
May 25, 2021: National Geographic Live! “Improbable Ascent” with paraclimber Maureen Beck (Holland)
June 1, 2021: “Celtic Woman Celebration: 15 Years of Music” (Orpheum)
June 26, 2021: Maks & Val Live (Holland)
June 26, 2021: Russian National Ballet presents “Swan Lake” (Orpheum)
June 29, 2021: National Geographic Live! “Invisible Wonders” with photographer Anand Varma (Holland)
Oct. 2, 2021: Boz Scaggs Out of the Blue tour (Holland)
Nov. 27, 2021: “Hip Hop Nutcracker” (Orpheum)
March 26, 2022: “Madagascar the Musical” (Orpheum)
Dates for jazz shows are unchanged and information about the Broadway season will be released in the next few weeks.
Omaha Performing Arts has put a number of safety protocols in place at both the Hollland Center and the Orpheum Theater, including the use of hospital-grade disinfectant in cleaning, heating and cooling system upgrades, temperature checks and masks for staff and volunteers and touchless building entry and tickets.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
