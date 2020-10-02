Omaha Performing Arts starts series on arts and social justice

They’re now rehearsing for the next show, a fantasy by Garlinghouse called “Angle of Incidence.” It will be posted later this fall.

Radio Theatre Omaha shows are set up with sound effects like radio programs of the 1930s and ’40s. The effects are usually live, but they’re not on Zoom, leading Kidd to wonder if they will continue the video plays after the pandemic ends.

“Audiences really love seeing us create live sound effects, and we love getting them to experience that with us,” Kidd said.

Actors come to Radio Theatre Omaha with a variety of backgrounds. They quickly find out radio plays are unlike anything they’ve done. They can’t use their bodies to move around because they can’t move away from the microphones.

“It’s a challenge to get them to break habits,” said Kidd, who both acts in and directs Radio Theatre Omaha productions and has worked at many other Omaha theaters. “They want to turn and look at other actors. They have to stand still, or it affects our sound quality.”

In radio theater, she said, “you create a character with just your voice.”

