Omaha Playhouse's 'Ain't Misbehavin'' is perfect re-entry to live theater world

The last thing I saw onstage before the pandemic was a rehearsal for “The Music Man” at the Chanticleer Community Theater.

It was extremely unsatisfying when everything shut down a few days later, because I never got a chance to see a polished performance of the musical, which has lots of sentimental meaning for me.

My mom played Mrs. Paroo in the same show at the Chanticleer in the late 1960s. When a kind Chanticleer veteran gave me a program with her name in the credits, I cried. It was a poignant reminder that live theater is a powerful conduit for memories and that those memories, when nurtured, can live forever.

I didn’t see a show in person for the next year and a half, not counting a couple of outdoor music revues. That hurt.

No relaxing in a plush, padded theater seat. No schmoozing at intermission. No shared laughter or tears with my fellow audience members. No post-play analysis with my husband or friends about what a show meant or how it was presented.

So you can imagine my anticipation when I walked into the Omaha Community Playhouse for “Ain’t Misbehavin’” last week.