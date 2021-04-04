Omaha Public Library: Scrapping fines for overdue books removes a barrier to access

The record for the longest overdue book in the country goes to “The Law of Nations” by Emer de Vattel. It was checked out from the New York Society Library in 1789 by none other than George Washington and wasn’t returned until 2010 — 221 years after it was due. The society generously waived the estimated $300,000 fine.

Overdue fines have been a way of life in libraries for well over 100 years, and libraries have discussed eliminating fines for more than 50 years. The fines-free movement has recently received renewed attention, as an increasing number of public libraries have eliminated daily overdue fines because of the social inequity they cause in their communities. For most libraries, fines have a disproportionate impact on low-income communities, a fact that we found true at the Omaha Public Library. About 61% of OPL cardholders living in ZIP codes with below-median income levels in 2020 were blocked from using their cards because of outstanding fines and fees.

Access, as defined by the American Library Association, is one of the core values of librarianship. It maintains that all information resources provided by the library should be readily, equally and equitably accessible to all library users. Charging overdue fines creates a serious barrier for people who need libraries the most.