Omaha Summer Arts Festival to mix a few live events with virtual exhibits, concerts
One of Omaha's favorite summer traditions is returning to Turner Park this July, the Omaha Performing Arts announced Tuesday.

This year’s Omaha Summer Arts Festival will be a month long, planners announced Thursday. Like last year, it will be largely virtual.

The 47th annual event will run from Wednesday to June 20 and will feature a few-in person elements such as “mural cubes” created by local artists, pop-up concerts and bike tours highlighting public art installations.

The rest — additional concerts, art sales and the young artists exhibition — will be online at various times throughout the month.

Traditionally, the festival took over a stretch of Farnam Street downtown for one weekend in June. It moved to North Downtown in 2019, and last year, in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was one day of virtual art sales.

‘The Summer Arts Festival may not be taking over downtown streets this year, but it is still an important part of summer in our community,” festival board president Liz Kerrigan said in a press release.

Planners said they’re confident that the art fair will return in its usual form in 2022.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

