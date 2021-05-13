Omaha Summer Arts Festival to mix a few live events with virtual exhibits, concerts

This year’s Omaha Summer Arts Festival will be a month long, planners announced Thursday. Like last year, it will be largely virtual.

The 47th annual event will run from Wednesday to June 20 and will feature a few-in person elements such as “mural cubes” created by local artists, pop-up concerts and bike tours highlighting public art installations.

The rest — additional concerts, art sales and the young artists exhibition — will be online at various times throughout the month.

Traditionally, the festival took over a stretch of Farnam Street downtown for one weekend in June. It moved to North Downtown in 2019, and last year, in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was one day of virtual art sales.

‘The Summer Arts Festival may not be taking over downtown streets this year, but it is still an important part of summer in our community,” festival board president Liz Kerrigan said in a press release.