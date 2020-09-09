Omaha Symphony announces fall festival of centennial concerts

Who are those masked musicians?

That would be the Omaha Symphony strings section, taking the necessary precautions to play a concert amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The all-strings concert, on Oct. 3, will be part of Centennial Overtures, a prelude to the orchestra’s official 100th anniversary celebration that begins in January.

The program is one of two to be held that weekend on the east lawn of the Holland Performing Arts Center. It will feature the works of composers Jessie Montgomery, Gustav Holst and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. The other is a concert of classical works made familiar by pop culture.

The festival was planned by a committee of symphony leaders and musicians, with input from Omaha Performing Arts, which presents shows at the Holland, and health guidance from the City of Omaha.

“We worked very hard to come up with a fall offering that fits within the perimeters of what is safe in the pandemic,” said symphony concertmaster Susanna Perry Gilmore, who was on the committee. “I cannot convey how happy my heart is that we are able to return to live music.”