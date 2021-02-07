Omaha Symphony embarking on second 100 years

On March 29, 1921, when the 1920s had just begun to roar, the Evening World-Herald documented the beginning of a 100-year musical adventure.

“With the initial appearance of the Omaha Symphony Orchestra at the Brandeis theater this afternoon at 5 o’clock, a musical movement will be started that should receive not only the financial support but the serious consideration of persons who talk of ‘Onward Omaha,’ ” a Page 2 editorial read.

The orchestra has gotten all that and more over the years. It has almost doubled, growing from 50 musicians to 42 core full-time members, 28 contract players and additional musicians hired on a concert-by-concert basis. It has premiered several new works. And it has a thriving outreach and school concert program.

In 2005, it moved from the Orpheum Theater into the Holland Performing Arts Center, a $100 million concert hall hailed for its acoustics. Some of the world’s most highly regarded musicians — including superstars Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman and Tony Bennett — have been its guest performers.

And in the past year, because of a pandemic, it has done something nobody in 1921 could have imagined, streaming concerts worldwide over an amazing invention called the internet.