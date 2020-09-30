 Skip to main content
Omaha Symphony's weekend concerts will be moved inside Holland Center
Omaha Symphony's weekend concerts will be moved inside Holland Center

The violin section will be featured in Saturday's Omaha Symphony concert, which has been moved inside the Holland Center due to the prospect of  temperatures in the low 60s. 

The Omaha Symphony is moving two weekend concerts to the Kiewit Concert Hall in the Holland Center.

The concerts, "Montgomery, Holst and Tchaikovsky" at 4 p.m. Saturday and "Music From the Movies" at 4 p.m. Sunday, originally were to be held on the Holland's east lawn. Symphony officials moved them inside because the forecast calls for cool weather. 

The concerts area still free, but now concertgoers have to reserve tickets at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Patrons will be socially distanced and the hall will be filled to just 30% capacity. Masks will be required.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

