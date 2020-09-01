Omaha venues are having a coronavirus-fueled crisis, and their buildings are lit up tonight

The Blue Barn Theatre will be red on Tuesday night.
The theater — along with more than 35 Omaha arts, entertainment and events entities — are participating in the #RedAlertRESTART Day of Action encouraging Congress to pass pandemic relief legislation.
Each will be washed in red light from 9 p.m. to midnight to raise public awareness of the economic emergency faced by the live events industry.
The effort is part of #WeMakeEvents North America, a coalition of trade bodies, businesses, unions and live events workers. The group has recruited the owners of about 1,500 buildings in more than 50 cities to participate.
Bill Kirby, the Blue Barn’s resident creative and technical director, not only got his own theater involved, he became a regional volunteer for the movement with Dan Brennan of Omaha's Slowdown music venue.
“It all started in the United Kingdom, where venues were lit up red to bring attention to the arts crisis over there,” Kirby said.
He went to school in the UK and was interested to see that some friends were involved.
About 10 days ago, when he saw the announcement for a similar event here, he contacted the national organizers. They asked if he would like to recruit other venues in Omaha.
“I said OK, not understanding the scope of the work I was taking on,” Kirby said
Nevertheless, Kirby, Brennan and others signed up nearly 40 participants in only eight days, including every indoor venue with more than 600 seats such as the Holland Center, the Orpheum Theater, the CHI Center and the Omaha Community Playhouse.
Groups continued to join the event on Tuesday afternoon.
The goal is to press Congress to pass the stalled RESTART Act, which would offer pandemic help to small and medium-sized businesses. Most arts groups in the nation are in that category, Kirby said.
Organizers also are urging lawmakers to extend pandemic financial assistance to the unemployed, including gig workers who don’t have full-time positions.
That would provide needed relief for many tech workers in the live events industry, such as stagehands, Kirby said.
“People who are hurt the most in the arts and events industry are those who work behind the scenes,” he said. “Now we need to be seen. A lot in the industry are struggling and will be for a long time.”
He said his former employer, an arts center in New Jersey, used to have about 90 staffers and now is down to about 15, and such reductions are typical throughout the U.S. Concert venues such as Slowdown have laid off employees as well.
Anecdotally, Omaha appears to be faring better than some, according to spot checks of some arts organizations.
Omahans can participate in the Day of Action by visiting WeMakeEvents.org and sending messages to Nebraska’s delegation in Washington. The website includes links to every participating organization.
You also can post a red-tinged photo of your favorite event with a caption provided on the website.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is a co-sponsor of the RESTART Act, said Danielle Jensen, his campaign communications director.
“It extends the successful PPP program to our live entertainment industry, which unfortunately is being threatened with a permanent curtain call due to COVID, and we cannot let that happen,” he said in a prepared statement. “This affects not only promoters and venues, but our neighbors who might work as an usher, stagehand or in another position as a means of employment.”
Congress is back in session on Sept. 8, and Day or Action organizers hope this legislation is the first thing they address. A week of lobbying will follow Tuesday’s Red Alert.
The event will have a staggered start, with each city shining lights at 9 p.m. in its own time zone.
So, Kirby said, “this will roll across the nation.”
