Omaha venues are having a coronavirus-fueled crisis, and their buildings are lit up tonight

“I said OK, not understanding the scope of the work I was taking on,” Kirby said

Nevertheless, Kirby, Brennan and others signed up nearly 40 participants in only eight days, including every indoor venue with more than 600 seats such as the Holland Center, the Orpheum Theater, the CHI Center and the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Groups continued to join the event on Tuesday afternoon.

The goal is to press Congress to pass the stalled RESTART Act, which would offer pandemic help to small and medium-sized businesses. Most arts groups in the nation are in that category, Kirby said.

Organizers also are urging lawmakers to extend pandemic financial assistance to the unemployed, including gig workers who don’t have full-time positions.

That would provide needed relief for many tech workers in the live events industry, such as stagehands, Kirby said.

“People who are hurt the most in the arts and events industry are those who work behind the scenes,” he said. “Now we need to be seen. A lot in the industry are struggling and will be for a long time.”