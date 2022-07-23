Omaha woman, cousin write play about Nebraska pioneer ancestors and one angry pig

Cousins Barb Dahlhauser and Mimi Bommarito grew up hearing a family legend — known succinctly as “the pig story — at nearly every gathering of their large clan.

The true tale is rooted in the Nebraska Sandhills, where their ancestors, Florian and Theresa Gesiriech, eventually settled after immigrating to America from Austria. It was spread far and wide by the cousins’ great-grandmother, Grandma Pearl, who had 25 grandkids and numerous great-grandchildren.

“She passed when she was 96, and every summer up to her 90th year, she would get us all together,” Dahlhauser said. “Invariably one of us would ask her to tell us her pig story.”

It’s a yarn about a family wedding, an angry, tormented pig who attacks and injures onlookers, and the rare silver dollar that saved the day.

And now it’s the premise — along with another swine story — of the play that won the inaugural Fremont Opera House playwriting contest in 2021.

“Of Pearls and Swine,” written by Bommarito and Dahlhauser, is onstage through Sunday at the opera house, directed by Midland University drama professor Lee Meyer. The show features a local cast.

Neither woman had ever written a play when Dahlhauser suggested entering the contest. They knew a little something about writing, however — Bommarito has a journalism degree and a column in the Orinda, California, newspaper, where she lives, and Dahlhauser, of Omaha, has written poems and a short story for publication.

“The pig story” seemed like the perfect topic for the play. Both had heard it numerous times, and Bommarito was in the process of learning more about her ancestors.

“I am a huge genealogy nerd,” she said. “This was all taking place during the COVID lockdown. I wasn’t able to do anything so I took a deep dive into researching our family roots. That search was on my mind when we were trying to come up with a topic.“

Her work helped them get a sense of place for the play. Their ancestors lived in the community of Newport, near Stuart in the Sandhills. Valentine and Long Pine weren’t far away.

The Gesiriechs had a “tree claim,” meaning that settlers were entitled to as many as 160 acres if they promised to plant trees within a set time frame. They arrived in the region in the late 1880s.

In the course of their joint effort, the cousins visited the site of the homestead.

“Trees that the family planted are still on the property. They pulled up saplings from the Niobrara River and planted them and they grew. It was very moving for me to see that,” Bommarito said.

They also met relatives on the trip. The land has remained in the family since it was purchased in the late 1800s.

The women say the story they’re telling is true, with some embellishment. The second swine story involves a Catholic priest who comes in February 1894 to bury Florian, the family patriarch. The priest asks to take home a pig for his trouble, and Mama Theresa refuses because the family needs the animal. The priest then won’t allow them to move the body inside, making mourners endure the funeral in the chilling winter wind.

Though the play’s wedding and funeral are four years apart, Bommarito said they wrote it thinking that the angry pig and the one the priest requested were the same.

“We are filling in a lot of blanks and making a lot of assumptions,” she said. “But we realized that while things have changed immensely since 1898, a lot of things have remained the same.”

Dahlhauser said the play examines the hidden connectedness among all humans and touches lightly on the role of religion in our lives. She said they also hope it shows the importance of storytelling and remembering the past.

“We wrote it during COVID when we all needed comfort, and it made us realize as humans how much we rely on stories to comfort us,” she said.

Playwright Beaufield Berry of Omaha and University of Nebraska at Omaha screenwriting instructor Ehren Parks were contest judges.

Berry especially offered a lot of helpful tips, the cousins said. Her play about racial unrest and lynching in early 20th century Omaha, “Red Summer,” won accolades when it was produced at the Blue Barn Theater, and she has received positive reviews for her other work as well.

“We were really grateful to get Berry’s eyes and ears on that script. She gave us fantastic advice” that helped with the rewrite, Bommarito said.

As the cast was assembled and they started talking to people about the production, they encountered several coincidences that highlight our connectedness.

One happened when Dahlhauser reached out to Fremont businessman Brian Fox to sponsor the performances. When he learned about the play’s setting and premise, he said “I think your play is about my family.” It turned out that the real-life wedding couple in the play, Lindsey and Hattie Fox, are his great-grandparents.

The cousins said it took about three weeks to write the play — they pushed the deadline and finished it just in time. The rewrites took longer, however. And there probably will be more once they see it onstage.

Both hope to take the play to another level at regional theaters, perhaps beginning in Omaha, once they’ve further refined it.

“I feel like there’s great room for improvement. I am so grateful to the opera house to even do this so we can gain experience,” Bommarito said.

Midland University’s Meyer, the play’s director, said she thinks the play won the contest because it was the most developed of the entries. She said the script probably will appeal to a fair amount of directors.

“It included so many things — there was humor and a lovely message that comes across. And it’s very special (at least in Fremont) because of the Nebraska area,” she said. “They have cleaning up to do and probably will change some things after they see it onstage, but I do think it has potential.”

No matter what happens in the future, the cousins hope the play touches many folks over the next couple of days. They’re expecting numerous family members and friends at the performances.

“We wanted to draw out what is so rich and so beautiful about a story that brings family together,” Dahlhauser said. “We hope the audience will feel like they are coming home when they see the play.”