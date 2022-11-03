Opera about Malcolm X coming to Omaha 36 years after premiere

The opera “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” officially premiered with the New York City Opera in 1986 to large crowds and critical acclaim.

“It was a tremendous success,” its author, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis, said in a recent interview. “There were lines around the block and it was sold out for all performances. It ended up being the most popular opera ever done by that company.”

Davis said he wrote the jazz opera in part because the iconic Omaha-born civil rights activist is a hero in the Black community and his life tells a “riveting” story of transformation.

That story was relevant 21 years after Malcolm X was murdered and it remains so now, especially in Nebraska, where he recently became the first Black person to be named to the state Hall of Fame.

So it’s fitting that a revival of the opera, which premiered in May in Detroit, will be the first show of the Opera Omaha season, opening Friday night at the Orpheum Theater in the second of four scheduled productions across the country.

Opera Omaha General Director Roger Weitz is thrilled that the company is producing the opera in concert with three other notable presenters: the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, Seattle Opera and Lyric Opera Chicago, all of which will mount it in the future.

“That is a hugely impressive consortium of opera companies,” Weitz said. “To do this with such a great piece and partners is very significant in the life of our community and Opera Omaha.”

It also prompted a fruitful partnership with the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, which has its headquarters at the Malcolm X birth site in Omaha and operates a museum there. The foundation and the opera company have worked together on educational programs scheduled before and after the production and compiled a study guide for 400 students attending a dress rehearsal this week.

JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, the foundation’s executive director, said the programming speaks to Malcolm’s influences in the Black community, which had a united business and cultural presence in Omaha in the early 20th century when he lived here.

“Our mission with programming is to make sure the public, especially those who live here, know about that history,” she said.

Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, in a house at 3448 Pinkney St. in Omaha. The house was torn down sometime before 1970. His father was a Baptist lay leader, and his dad and mom were activists for equal rights. They stayed in Omaha only 18 months before they eventually moved to Lansing, Michigan, because of threats from the Ku Klux Klan.

He became a spokesman for the Nation of Islam and was a vocal advocate of Black empowerment.

Originally, the opera had three acts, one for each of Malcolm’s transformational name changes, Davis said. Detroit Opera officials wanted the revival to have only two acts, so he edited it and revised some of the scene transitions. He also added an extra scene between Malcolm and his wife, Betty.

In addition, he changed the musical arrangement. At first, he wrote it for his own 10-piece band but realized he wanted it for an orchestra. It has an ensemble of musicians who are jazz improvisers — basically a jazz band embedded in an opera as part of the storytelling. Jazz was a big part of Malcolm’s life; he worked in jazz halls.

The ensemble makes each performance unique because of the improvisation, the composer said.

“I feel like this incarnation is really stronger than the original, so I am excited to see it have a life of its own,” said Davis, who wrote “Wakonda’s Dream” for Opera Omaha in 2007.

All three of the collaborators — Davis, Weitz and LeFlore-Ejike — hope the production continues an essential conversation about race in Omaha and across the country.

Weitz said human-rights issues are “ever-present” in the minds of his staff at Opera Omaha, and the discussion is becoming more urgent all the time.

The revival, he said, “is a wonderful way to bring that (issue) into the (community) discourse. It needs to be in every facet of our lives.”

They all encourage Omahans to both attend the opera and take advantage of the supplemental programs surrounding it. You can learn about those activities at operaomaha.org/events.

“I really hope that what this work does for a lot of people is encourage them to dig deeper on their own,” Davis said. “This is about the continued conversation that we need to keep having on the influence of Black life and the Black experience.”