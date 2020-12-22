 Skip to main content
Opera Omaha cancels 2021 Orpheum productions
Opera Omaha has canceled two productions planned for 2021, effectively ending its season.

“The Marriage of Figaro” and “Sweeney Todd” both will be rescheduled, the company announced Tuesday. They were to be at the Orpheum Theater in February and April, respectively.

Opera officials said their decision was based on the recent resurgence of COVID-19. They plan to reveal their 2021-2022 season lineup early next year.

When weather permits, the company will offer additional outdoor Opera to Go concerts in area neighborhoods. Opera staffers also are working on large-scale outdoor programming for late spring 2021.

The company has been presenting digital content and virtual events throughout the pandemic and is active on social media. Visit operaomaha.org for more information.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

