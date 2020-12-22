Opera Omaha cancels 2021 Orpheum productions

Opera Omaha has canceled two productions planned for 2021, effectively ending its season.

“The Marriage of Figaro” and “Sweeney Todd” both will be rescheduled, the company announced Tuesday. They were to be at the Orpheum Theater in February and April, respectively.

Opera officials said their decision was based on the recent resurgence of COVID-19. They plan to reveal their 2021-2022 season lineup early next year.

When weather permits, the company will offer additional outdoor Opera to Go concerts in area neighborhoods. Opera staffers also are working on large-scale outdoor programming for late spring 2021.

The company has been presenting digital content and virtual events throughout the pandemic and is active on social media. Visit operaomaha.org for more information.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.