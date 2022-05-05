Opera Omaha General Director Roger Weitz resigns; will stay on until Dec. 31

Opera Omaha General Director Roger Weitz is resigning, but he doesn’t plan to move away from the city, at least on a permanent basis.

He will step down on Dec. 31 to spend more time with his family, in particular his 11-year-old son, who, he says, “is profoundly impacted by autism.”

Weitz, an Omaha native, has been with Opera Omaha for 11 years.

Opera Omaha has grown substantially under his leadership. Ticket sales, the number of season subscribers, the endowment and the company’s annual budget all have doubled over the past 10 years.

“Roger’s diverse talents and aptitudes have enabled the company to achieve prominent excellence, making Omaha a destination for opera,” Opera Omaha board chairwoman Elisa Davies said in a press release. “He will leave us in a strong position as we embark on our next chapter.”

Weitz has presided over a number of innovations, such as the ONE Festival, a citywide event celebrating new work and contemporary artists, and Amplifying the Black Experience, created by artists Chabrelle Williams and Melanie Bacaling in 2020 to provide opportunities for Black artists to be seen, recognized, honored and celebrated.

Amplifying the Black Experience continues under the leadership of Williams and Andrea Joy Pearson, who was hired as Opera Omaha’s director of belonging and inclusion under Weitz’s leadership.

Weitz said he was perhaps most proud of initiating the Holland Community Opera Fellowship, in which entrepreneurial artists from across the country live here for two years to help build working relationships with community organizations, schools, health care and other nonprofit service providers.

“It does incredible work and is unique in the field of opera,” Weitz said in an interview. “It goes a long way towards answering questions for all opera companies about how we can be relevant to communities beyond productions.”

He declined to name a favorite production during his tenure, which has been marked by growth in both numbers and diversity. From 2011 to 2022, the company has debuted 25 new or original productions including 19 Opera Omaha premieres and six world premieres.

“There have been so many fantastic productions that I am proud of that it would be hard to pick (a favorite),” he said.

The Weitz family will continue to call Omaha home for several months of the year. He said he and his wife find that his son’s day-to-day learning program is better here.

“We want to make the best of both worlds,” he said.

He has no plans to seek another arts administration job until his son is older. He said he hopes to stay active and find opportunities here for consulting work.

He started to consider his future while he was working at home during the pandemic and began to see how good it was for his son to have both parents nearby. In non-pandemic times, he said, his job requires lots of travel, “and being away from (my wife and son) is not good for anyone.”

On the other hand, he said, “Opera Omaha deserves a leader who’s really present and is giving 150% and supports other local arts organizations.”

Opera Omaha has formed a transition committee and hired a national recruiting firm. They will begin a search for a new general director later this month. Weitz will not be part of the committee but will meet candidates who come to Omaha for interviews.

He said he wants to support the company but not be a shadow over his successor.

“I think Opera Omaha is poised to welcome a great new leader with new ideas that will build on the wonderful foundation we have here,” he said. “I was privileged to be able to do this in my hometown. I have been so lucky.”

