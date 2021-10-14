Opera Omaha's retelling of 'Romeo and Juliet' is a same-sex love story

The libretto was well suited for the new interpretation, Darrah said. A few pronouns were changed, but the rest of the text is intact.

When the love affair is revealed, the people are shocked, and Juliet’s father feels shame, which, Darrah said, resonates in 2021.

“Any gay person who has come out has had that experience,” he said.

In addition to telling an LGBTQ story, the new production also portrays strong women. Romeo (played by Cecelia Hall) is portrayed as a political leader and fierce warrior.

That feminist view, said Darrah, “is great to see.”

This interpretation of “The Capulets and the Montagues” came about “organically” when Darrah and Opera Omaha staffers were discussing how to present it at the ONE Festival, and everyone was excited about the possibilities. Then they put it on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a way, the pandemic ensured that their vision for the show would move forward, said Roger Weitz, Opera Omaha’s general director.

“The pandemic has been an awful tragedy, but it also has made new experiments possible,” he said. “It hastened good ideas, and we’re being more innovative (and) risky.”