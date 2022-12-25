Outgoing director Weitz reflects on Opera Omaha tenure: 'It was a dream come true'

In 1998, Roger Weitz had an internship with Opera Omaha in his hometown.

It was the summer between his junior and senior years at Carleton College in Minnesota. And he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I didn’t know anything about running an opera company,” he says. “It was my first insight into that world. The only job I knew of at any opera was to be an opera singer.”

That job was an eye-opener and a life-changer. After graduation, Weitz became an administrator and later general director at Chicago Opera Theater. From there, in 2011, he accepted the top job in the company that gave him his first look at what could be a long-term career.

It’s rare that someone gets to lead the opera organization in his hometown, he says: “It was a dream come true.”

Now, after 11 years, he’s in his final days with Opera Omaha. He resigned to move part time to Colorado with his wife, Kate. Their son, Freddie, is profoundly affected by autism and has thrived in a program that is located there.

Weitz recently talked with The World-Herald about his tenure with Opera Omaha, one in which he presided over substantial growth and faced challenges such as the pandemic, racial unrest in Omaha and elsewhere, and a push for diversity, equity and inclusion in local arts organizations.

He’s leaving the company better than he found it. Ticket sales, the number of season subscribers, the Opera Omaha endowment fund and the company’s annual budget all doubled over the last 10 years.

Donations went up every year he was general director, and the company ended every year but one in the black.

Programming also grew — from 2011 to 2022, Opera Omaha debuted 25 new or original productions, including 19 company premieres and six world premieres.

“I am really proud of the work we’ve done onstage,” Weitz said in the interview. “I took seriously that we are the only company in the state and all the opportunity that offered. We did famous titles such as ‘La Boheme’ and ‘Carmen,’ but we also did premieres and really early works. I’m proud of the variety.”

He also was passionate about expanding community engagement as general director and counts that as a significant accomplishment, especially the creation of the Holland Community Opera Fellowship.

“I feel that serving the community is a big part of arts administration. It’s not only about putting on the best productions but also serving the many, many people who choose not to come or can’t afford to come,” he said. “We needed to expand our civic footprint.”

To do that, the four Holland fellows go out to community groups such as schools, nonprofits and even various shelters for workshops. They consult with the people on-site to learn what would be most helpful to them, and then they co-create programming with those constituents.

Weitz said the fellowship has had a direct impact on the community, including among many of the most vulnerable populations. One example was the fellowship’s 2018 collaboration with Gotta Be Me, a nonprofit that serves youths, adults and senior citizens who have physical or developmental challenges.

The fellows, with help from organizations such as Why Arts, produced an original opera written by a Gotta Be Me volunteer with input from the agency’s clients. It was a smashing success, especially among the participants.

Opera has a number of entry points that provide at least one thing that resonates with most people: music, acting, stage direction, clothing or artistic design, poetry, lighting, projections, even history.

“What makes (the fellowship) so special is that it’s not programming that we come up with in the office and deliver. It’s devised with the people we are serving,” he said. “Twenty years ago, the idea of community engagement was to put sets and costumes into a van and drive around to perform to people in gyms.”

He said the pandemic was the biggest roadblock he faced at Opera Omaha, but with his staff, he made the best of it. They found ways to present online programming such as filmed operas and experimental pieces and created the outdoor Opera to Go series. Fellows also connected with community partners via Zoom.

It was wrenching to call off in-person productions, however. The season’s final opera was canceled in spring 2020, and the company didn’t perform indoors again until spring 2021.

“For an opera company not to be able to perform operas was something inconceivable to me a few years ago,” Weitz said. “Artists who make their living performing basically saw two years of their livelihoods washed away.”

Amid the pandemic, Opera Omaha also grappled with diversity, equity and inclusion issues that came to a head after the 2020 deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and James Scurlock in Omaha.

Weitz said Opera Omaha had been working on improving its diversity before those sobering events. They were intentional about hiring a racially diverse group of performers, especially for the ONE Festival, which also was created under Weitz’s leadership.

As racial unrest found its way to Omaha, Opera Omaha began consulting with partners about how it could help. That led them to create Amplifying the Black Experience, collaborating with artists Chabrelle Williams and Melanie Bacaling. The goal of the series is to highlight and honor the myriad stories of the Black community through art, music and multimedia.

The company also hired a DEI consulting firm, Team Dynamics, for 18 months of work, and hired Andrea Joy Pearson as its first director of belonging and inclusion.

“She took Amplifying the Black Experience to a new level,” Weitz said. “Under her, the program really flourished.”

She recently resigned, but he said the company is committed to that position and is looking for her replacement.

Weitz’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“Roger’s work with Opera Omaha takes art and creativity far beyond the wonderful productions in the Orpheum Theater,” said Mogens Bay, chairman of Valmont Industries. “Omaha’s business and philanthropic sectors have supported his dedication to serving the community through free programming, educational initiatives and exciting events in approachable spaces that are welcoming to everyone. He’s made Opera Omaha a good investment in our community.”

Though he’s not joining another opera company, Weitz already has a gig lined up as an adviser for a new opera that’s currently being written, a job that can be done anywhere, he said.

“I’m treating this as a sort of experiment to see what it’s like to work as a freelance producer,” he said.

He said he enjoys working with collaborative artists, which makes opera attractive. But it’s not the only collaborative art form, so he’s open to exploring other paths.

“I would love to find a way to professionally support working artists. I love opera and that’s my background, but it doesn’t have to be just opera,” he said.

What he won’t do is look over his successor’s shoulder. He said he’ll be available to answer questions but doesn’t want to be a lingering presence at Opera Omaha. He said he thinks it’s healthy for arts organizations to have new leadership every 10 years or so.

The search for a new general director is down to finalists and an announcement should come after the first of the year, he said. He’s already attended a few farewell parties and said the Opera Omaha Gala on Feb. 25 will be devoted to celebrating his tenure and welcoming the new leader.

His final day with the company will be Dec. 31. His final act, he said, will be anticlimactic: It’s releasing the payroll.

He expressed deep gratitude for his colleagues at Opera Omaha, its partners, artists, donors and scores of others.

“It has taken so many amazing people to make all of this work and I couldn’t be more grateful to them,” he said. “I’m not leaving Omaha permanently so I don’t have to say goodbye. My wife and I are committed to Omaha and to making it a welcoming place, especially for neurodiverse people.”

And, he concluded, the job at Opera Omaha was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It has meant the world,” he said.

