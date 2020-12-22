Pandemic delays shows, changes lineup at Omaha Community Playhouse

The pandemic has prompted more changes in the Omaha Community Playhouse schedule.

The first production in 2021 now will open in February to allow more time for the coronavirus rate to drop, according to an email to Playhouse supporters.

In addition, shows with large casts have been replaced with others requiring fewer people to facilitate distancing at rehearsals and performances.

Playhouse officials made the changes after consulting with Douglas County Health Department personnel and local medical experts.

The spring 2021 lineup:

Feb. 26-March 1: “The Last Five Years” by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Susan Baer Collins. Hawks Mainstage.

March 19-April 11: “Fully Committed” by Becky Mode, directed by Jim McKain. Howard Drew Theatre.

April 9-May 2: “The Drawer Boy” by Michael Healey, directed by Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek. Hawks Mainstage.

April 30-May 23: “Constellations” by Nick Payne, director to be announced. Howard Drew Theatre.