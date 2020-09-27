Pandemic makes arts partnerships more important than ever

“We are pairing with organizations we’ve never worked with before,” she said.

One of those groups is Dandelion Pop-Up, site of a weekly outdoor lunch with guest chefs near 13th and Howard Streets.

Dandelion organizer Nick Bartholomew knew he wanted to use the site for other events, and approached the symphony for suggestions. Meier said they both agreed it would be perfect for classical concerts, plus wine and food.

Three Dandelion concerts were held. Meier said the venue is pleasant and set up with social distancing in mind, and the concerts were a good way to bring symphonic music to a new audience.

“One of the best parts about the first concert was that people who happened to be in the Old Market stopped and took it in,” she said. “If you’ve never been to a classical music concert, it’s a great way to be introduced to it and catch it on your own terms.”

Bartholomew is pleased with the outcome as well. He has been promoting the concerts on social media.

“Having music outside is the best feeling,” he said on Facebook.

Building on that success, the symphony had a brass quintet concert Saturday morning on the grounds of the Highlander Accelerator near 30th and Grant Streets.