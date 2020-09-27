Pandemic makes arts partnerships more important than ever

Good neighbors make good music.
That could be the theme of coming concerts from the Omaha Symphony.
During the pandemic, symphony leaders have been working with other groups in the community to create programs in locations that aren’t normally accustomed to classical music.
Their efforts are part of a bigger endeavor among Omaha arts organizations to collaborate and share ideas as the coronavirus outbreak persists.
Arts leaders in the city say they’ve always been collegial and open to partnerships, but admit that now, it’s even more prevalent — and more important.
“I think the pandemic has brought us closer,” said Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts, which operates the Orpheum Theater and the Holland Performing Arts Center, the symphony’s home.
Squires said a group of leaders from large arts organizations has been meeting regularly for a while, but now those gatherings are almost weekly. And virtual, of course.
The symphony’s fall schedule and a program with Opera Omaha next spring reflect that increased collaboration.
Concerts this fall featuring the brass and woodwind quintets are taking place in venues that are new to the orchestra, said Danielle Meier, the symphony’s vice president of artistic administration.
“We are pairing with organizations we’ve never worked with before,” she said.
One of those groups is Dandelion Pop-Up, site of a weekly outdoor lunch with guest chefs near 13th and Howard Streets.
Dandelion organizer Nick Bartholomew knew he wanted to use the site for other events, and approached the symphony for suggestions. Meier said they both agreed it would be perfect for classical concerts, plus wine and food.
Three Dandelion concerts were held. Meier said the venue is pleasant and set up with social distancing in mind, and the concerts were a good way to bring symphonic music to a new audience.
“One of the best parts about the first concert was that people who happened to be in the Old Market stopped and took it in,” she said. “If you’ve never been to a classical music concert, it’s a great way to be introduced to it and catch it on your own terms.”
Bartholomew is pleased with the outcome as well. He has been promoting the concerts on social media.
“Having music outside is the best feeling,” he said on Facebook.
Building on that success, the symphony had a brass quintet concert Saturday morning on the grounds of the Highlander Accelerator near 30th and Grant Streets.
Meier said they timed it at 11 a.m. to lure people who attend a weekly yoga class.
Sunday at 4 p.m., the brass quintet will play in the Capitol District commons area near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue.
“The weird thing about this pandemic is it’s forcing us to be flexible about what classical music looks like,” Meier said. “Capitol and Highlander will show people it’s not all about Beethoven in the concert hall.”
The September concerts were the prelude to the already- announced symphony lineup next month. It begins with two concerts on the Holland Center lawn on Oct. 3 and 4 and moves inside as the weather grows cold.
Another collaboration will be a previously reported spring program with Opera Omaha at the Holland, sending the opera where it has never gone before.
Meier said the symphony’s longtime relationship with Omaha Performing Arts has proved itself valuable as indoor events approach.
“They have been phenomenal,” she said. “What they are doing with safety regulations and air quality is giving us tremendous confidence. We feel like we can make music.”
Squires said the Omaha Performing Arts Holland Outdoor Festival this weekend is designed partly to help audiences begin to get comfortable again. Her organization collaborated with the Omaha Children’s Museum, the African Culture Connection and Marcos y Sabor to create the event.
In their frequent meetings, Omaha arts leaders have been sharing information about what they are doing to make arts programs as safe as possible, Squires said. She has been consulting with performing arts centers across the country and shares the information with her Omaha peers.
Arts groups throughout the city also have joined in national efforts such as Support Our Stages to obtain grants and federal assistance for the struggling industry.
Squires said they have been focused on both nonprofit and commercial halls.
“All parts of our industry want to help Slowdown and The Waiting Room and all the smaller venues,” she said.
In the end, arts officials say, it all comes down to a desire among artists to continue producing meaningful and, hopefully, life-enriching art in a safe way.
Meier said that’s the main point of the evolving symphony centennial celebration.
“We are a group of musicians who just love making music,” she said. “If there has been anything positive about this situation, it’s that it’s forcing us to literally be outside, and that can only be a good thing. We are glad to have the opportunity to do this.”
